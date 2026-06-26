Maple Leafs Linked to Blue Jackets 6-Foot-5 UFA Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs should be looking to boost their forward group this offseason after their disappointing 2025-26 season. It is clear that they need more secondary offensive production if they hope to turn things around next season and be a playoff team again.

With that, the Maple Leafs are now being connected to one of the top pending unrestricted free agents who can hit the free agent market on July 1.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Maple Leafs are among the teams that are interested in signing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment if he tests free agency next week.

“Yeah, Gino, my understanding is that Montreal and Toronto are potential fits for Mason Marchment. Both teams that have interest and [can] talk to him next Wednesday if he hits the market,” LeBrun said.

The Maple Leafs having interest in Marchment is not too difficult to understand. If the Maple Leafs signed him, he would give them another power forward who produces solid offense and plays a heavy game. With this, he would be a strong fit on the Maple Leafs’ roster as they continue retooling their group.

In 68 games during this past season with the Blue Jackets, Marchment recorded 19 goals, 26 assists, 45 points, 84 hits, and a plus-17 rating. He also notably performed better after being traded to Columbus by the Seattle Kraken, though, as he had 15 goals and 32 points in just 39 games. With numbers like these, he would be a great addition to the Maple Leafs’ forward group if signed.

Where Marchment Could Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If Signed

Due to his strong all-around play, Marchment would have the potential to be an excellent addition to the Maple Leafs’ top nine. However, when looking for a specific spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup where Marchment could fit, their second line with John Tavares and William Nylander stands out. Marchment would add a bit more sandpaper and size to that line, while also giving them another winger who produces strong offense.

Marchment would also be a clear option for the Maple Leafs’ power play because of his offensive ability and willingness to go in front of the net. With this, he would be able to provide the Maple Leafs’ lineup with value in multiple situations.

Maple Leafs Bringing Back Marchment Would Make for a Great Story

Marchment played the first four games of his NHL career with the Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season. However, due to Toronto’s strong forward depth, he was blocked from their NHL roster and then traded to the Florida Panthers during that season. This is a move that would end up being a mistake for Toronto, as Marchment broke out in Florida and has been an impactful power forward in the NHL since.

However, if Marchment ends up hitting the market, it would open the door for the Maple Leafs to bring the big winger back to Toronto. It would make for a great story, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign him from here.