Mats Sundin Delivers Honest Message To Maple Leafs Fans

As part of the major shakeup in the leadership of the Toronto Maple Leafs after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, general manager Brad Treliving was let go (shortly before the season ended), and eventually replaced by John Chayka.

Additionally, former beloved Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin is back with the organization as the senior executive adviser, hockey operations. For Sundin, he’s back with the club that he captained for so many years, including in 2002 when they advanced to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

One of the greatest players in Leafs history, Sundin’s number was retired and hung in the rafters at Scotiabank Arena, and he was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, his first year of eligibility.

Mats Sundin Looks Back On His Career With The Toronto Maple Leafs

While doing an interview with the official X account for the Maple Leafs, Sundin was asked to look back on his hockey career and addressed which former teammates stood out the most to him.

“There’s many,” he said. “You know, we went to the Conference Finals twice, and there are so many players. Obviously, Doug Gilmour, the first years I came here, Tie Domi was with me for most of my career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gary Roberts, Joe Nieuwendyk, there’s so many great players. Curtis Joseph, Glen Healy, we had a great, very tight group of players those years when we had good runs. And it’s tough to mention just a few, but there were some great teammates that played here.”

As far as what is the most important factor of the Maple Leafs, Sundin pointed to the historic legacy of the storied Original 6 franchise.

“The history,” he said without hesitation. “The importance of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto, and the support for the team. That’s what makes it so unique, and there’s no other place in the world that is better if you want to play hockey than living in the city of Toronto and playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s the hockey capital of the world and by far the strongest fan base in the world for hockey. All players who put on the jersey knows it’s the most important part of your career. It’s great.”

Mats Sundin Is Ready To Get Back To Work For MapleLeafs Fans

The Maple Leafs have a long road ahead of them if they are to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and back in contention for what would be their first Stanley Cup win since 1967, but Sundin is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think it’s to get back, and try to win with the Toront Maple Leafs, and do it for the fan base,” he said. “We came close a couple of times, but there’s still work to be done. I feel very fortunate and I feel humbled by the challenge. It’s going to take a lot of hard work but I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to working for Toronto Maple Leafs fans.”