Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Comes Clean On Trade Rumors

The Toronto Maple Leafs have undergone several meaningful changes in recent months under the leadership of new general manager John Chayka, including in the front office, behind the bench, and on the ice.

Chayka has certainly put his mark on the organization since taking over from Brad Treliving, who was terminated from his position as general manager on March 30 when it became apparent that the Leafs would not return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Meanwhile, one player who remains with the club despite having been heavily involved in trade rumors is forward Matthew Knies, who is well aware that he’d been circulating in trade rumors.

Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Matthew Knies Addresses Trade Rumors

Knies was well aware that his name had been surfacing in trade rumors, and understands that it’s part of the business of being a professional athlete in the NHL.

“I try not to look into it too much,” Knies said. “I’m not blind to it. I see it every now and then with my buddies sending it to me and stuff. All that stuff, it’s cliche to say, but it’s really out of my control. I didn’t have any say as to what was going on, so I’m fortunate that I’m still here and that I’m a part of this group because I love these guys. I’m just happy that I’m still wearing the blue and white and that I get a chance to play for the Leafs next season.”

Knies also disclosed that he’s healed up from his injury that hampered him last season.

“It was tendon issues and stuff like that that kind of prohibited me from playing the way I wanted to and having the strength on it that was necessary to play at 100 percent,” he said. “It feels 100 percent, feels good now, so I’m happy with it. I’m happy where it’s at, and it shouldn’t bother me.”

Last season, Knies appeared in 79 games, scoring 23 goals with 43 assists.

Matthew Knies Was Involved In Trade Rumors Last Season

During his collegiate career, Knies quickly established himself as one of college hockey’s top young players during his two seasons at the University of Minnesota. As a freshman in 2021-22, he recorded 10 goals and 17 assists in 29 games, earning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors.

He followed with 21 goals and 21 assists in 40 games the next season, winning Big Ten Player of the Year. Knies finished his college career with 36 goals and 39 assists in 73 games.

The Maple Leafs signed Knies to a three-year entry-level contract in April 2023, and he made his NHL debut shortly afterward. He appeared in three regular-season games before joining Toronto for their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, assisting on John Tavares’ series-clinching goal against the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto’s first playoff series victory since 2004.

Knies scored his first NHL goal against the Florida Panthers in the second round before suffering a concussion that ended his postseason. He followed that up by scoring 15 goals with 20 assists in his first full NHL campaign, and then scored a career-best 29 goals in 2024-25.

So far in his career, Knies has skated in 240 games and scored 67 goals with 93 assists.