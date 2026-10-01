Matthew Knies Happy Not to Hear ‘Crap’ Trade Rumors Anymore

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies said that he is glad he doesn’t have to hear “crap” trade rumors now that he’s been traded.

The Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets completed a blockbuster trade on Monday, the eve of the 2026-27 NHL season, when Toronto sent Knies, Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae, and a second-round pick to the Blue Jackets for Kirill Marchneko, Elvis Merzlikins, and Miles Wood.

Although a terrific player, Knies’ name had been in trade rumors for months, dating back to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, when former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving tried to deal him.

Finally, the day before the new season, he was dealt by new Maple Leafs GM John Chayka, who took a big swing in acquiring the star winger Marchenko — but had to give up a talented player in Knies, who is on a sweetheart contract, to do so.

Matthew Knies Glad the Rumors Are Over

Although Knies loved playing for the Maple Leafs and didn’t necessarily want to be traded, he’s also a human being, and after months of trade rumors with his name in them — which Chayka personally apologized to him for after finally making the trade — the power forward said he’s just glad that “crap” is over.

“I’m fired up to go to Columbus and get a fresh start, a breath of fresh air, and not have to worry about all that crap over my head for all that trade stuff and just focus on hockey and those guys in the room, and try to win,” Knies said on a Zoom call introducing him to the Columbus media.

Play

Blue Jackets Got a Real One From Maple Leafs

In the NHL, you have to give to get, so when the Maple Leafs made it clear to Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell that they wanted to acquire Marchenko, the name that Waddell and Columbus wanted was Knies, and for good reason.

Just 23 years old, he is under contract for five more years at $7.75 million per season, and in Columbus, he will get every opportunity to become a massive star for their club.

Maple Leafs fans absolutely loved Knies, and the team’s fans were very sad to see him go. But they also understand that to get someone as dynamic and talented as Marchenko, the team had to cough up a premium asset to do so, which is why the Blue Jackets were so adamant that they wanted to get Knies back in return.

Still, it’s a tough loss for Toronto, and it will take years to determine which team actually wins this trade. It’s possible that it could be a situation where it’s a win-win trade for both clubs, but it’s far too soon to say.

Either way, Knies is now in a different city and a different situation, and after months and months of hearing his name in trade talks, he can finally relax knowing that he will be in Columbus for the foreseeable future with this young Blue Jackets team.