Insider Reveals Maple Leafs Have Started Contract Talks With Key Forward

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is entering the final year of his entry-level deal and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says contract talks have started.

Knies has been a crucial part of the Maple Leafs roster as he projects to start on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Given Knies will be an RFA come July 1, Friedman says the Maple Leafs have begun extension talks.

“I’m wondering if they’re going to sign him. I think Knies is on the precipice of being a really long-term, important piece of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Friedman said on his ’32 Thoughts The Podcast‘. “He’s heading into the last year of his ELC and I think there have been some conversations about it. I don’t know how much or in depth they’ve really talked about it, but there’s been some rumors that there have been some conversations.”

Friedman also believes Knies being an assistant captain for the Maple Leafs preseason game was a good indication of what Toronto thinks of him. He also believes it would be wise for the Maple Leafs to sing him sooner rather than later.

“Watching him with the ‘A’ Saturday night (September 28), there weren’t a lot of people they could have given it to, but they gave it to him,” Friedman said. “That says a lot about how they see him. And you know my rule, if you have a cornerstone player, and he’s 21 years old, then you go out and you sign them for as long as you can because the price never goes down.”

Knies was selected 57th overall in the 2021 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs. In his NHL career, he has skated in 83 games recording 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points.

Knies Plans to Stay on Maple Leafs Top Line

Knies began training camp playing on the top line with Matthews and Marner. He says the goal is to work hard enough to remain on the line throughout the year.

“I’m going to work my tail off to stay there and support them,” Knies said.

Knies also said playing alongside Matthews and Marner helped him learn a ton in his rookie season.

“I learned a lot, I think that they feed off each other, I learned that Mitchie can make some unbelievable plays. I just have to get my stick on the ice and be around the net,” Knies said. “With Auston, I think he’s good in all areas of the game. Just got to be ready at all times. It’s a pleasure to play with those guys.”

Knies played the bulk of last season alongside Matthews and Marner and was effective in the spot. He recorded 15 goals and 35 points in the 2023-24 season, which was his first full season in the NHL. In the playoffs, Knies added 2 goals and 1 assist in 7 games.

Knies Focused on Getting Bigger

Following his first full season in the NHL, Knies spent the offseason bulking up to add more size to his frame.

Knies added 10-pounds ahead of training camp which he hopes will help him with his physical play.

“I just want to be strong on my skates, be able to hold on to it, make plays and create space using my physicality and my strength with the puck,” Knies said. “I think that’s where I excel on the ice. I’m just looking forward to using that extra muscle to defend the puck and create momentum with it.”

The Maple Leafs will open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.