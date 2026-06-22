Maple Leafs’ $46.5M Star Player Linked to Division Rival After Blockbuster Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fielding trade calls for Matthew Knies, and a deal may be made before or during the NHL Draft this weekend.

Knies was nearly dealt at the trade deadline to the Montreal Canadiens. But the trade came in a minute too late. So, Knies remained on the Maple Leafs, but his name has continued to be linked in trade talks.

So, following the Ottawa Senators trading captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for a haul, and Maple Leafs analyst Nestor Quixtan of FanSided urged Ottawa to pursue a trade of Matthew Knies to replace Tkachuk.

“One of the particulars is that the Maple Leafs want a top-10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Well, it just so happens that the Senators now have one. Ottawa acquired the ninth-overall pick from the Panthers in the Tkachuk deal,” Quixtan wrote. “That gives the Senators a great starting point to pursue Knies. Of course, it will take a lot more to pry Knies away from Toronto than just the ninth-overall selection. But it does fulfill one of the most important criteria.

“As for what else the Senators might offer, well, they also got the 25th overall pick from the Panthers, one Florida had acquired earlier in the day in a separate trade with the Seattle Kraken. So, would the 9th and 25th picks make the deal work? Again, that’s a good start. The Maple Leafs would likely ask for someone like Carter Yakemchuk and/or another piece, like a secondary scorer, as several pundits have hinted at.”

Although Knies’ name has come up in trade rumors, it does seem unlikely Toronto would trade him to Ottawa. But the Senators have the ammo to make it happen.

Maple Leafs Listening on Knies

Despite Knies entering the second year of his six-year, $46.5 million deal with the Maple Leafs, his name has still come up in trade rumors.

Knies could fetch a haul for the Maple Leafs to recoup some assets and also get better elsewhere. NHL insider Darren Dreger, meanwhile, reported that NHL executives believe Knies will be dealt.

“Depending on who you talk to, there are a number of NHL executives who believe that Matthew Knies will be traded,” Dreger reported on That’s Hockey last week. “I don’t think you’re going to get anything as definitive as that from the Maple Leafs at this point. But John Chayka is definitely doing his due diligence. As are other clubs. Finding out why Matthew Knies would be available for a trade.”

If Knies gets dealt, it would send shockwaves through the NHL.

Senators Looking to Trade Market

After Ottawa dealt Tkachuk to Florida, the Senators are expected to use those assets to bolster their lineup.

Senators’ insider Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reported that the Sens are now gauging the trade market on top-six forwards.

“A league executive told the Ottawa Citizen on Sunday night that they expect the Senators to use some of the assets acquired in the trade with the Panthers — the first-round picks and a second-round selection — to get another top-six forward in return,” Garrioch wrote.

So, Ottawa may not even pick at ninth or 25th overall after acquiring the picks for Tkachuk.