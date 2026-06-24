Maple Leafs Get Major Update on Potential Trade of Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear set to trade star power forward Matthew Knies.

Knies’ name came up in trade talks at the deadline. He was nearly dealt to the Montreal Canadiens in a nixed deal. Since then, John Chyaka replaced Brad Treliving as the Maple Leafs’ general manager. So whether or not a Knies deal would happen was uncertain.

Yet, even with a new front office in charge, the Maple Leafs are still shopping Knies, and a trade could happen soon, according to NHL insider Marco D’Amico.

“Matthew Knies looks very much in play at this point. Leafs not assured to move him, but talks are intensifying there too,” D’Amico wrote on X.

Although D’Amico wrote that the trade talks are intensifying, it’s unclear what teams are after the star forward and what the return would be.

Knies is entering the second year of his six-year, $46.5 million deal with the Maple Leafs, but has no trade protection until the final year of the deal. The 23-year-old recorded 23 goals and 43 assists for 66 points in 79 games.

Knies Shoots up Trade Bait Board

The week of the NHL Draft has been full of trades, and the Maple Leafs dealing Knies could be the latest.

NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic now has Knies ranked third on his trade list. And, he calls it likely that he will be dealt.

“The more his name works itself through the rumor mill, the more likely it seems that the Leafs have committed to moving on here. Knies is a young power forward with an ideal blend of size and skill who is signed until his late 20s. He’s a rare commodity on the trade market, and Toronto seems focused on taking advantage of that scarcity. While the Leafs want to downplay the likelihood of a trade, rival executives believe there’s a move coming here,” Johnston wrote.

The Maple Leafs will be looking for a haul for Knies. And if the insiders are accurate, it appears a deal could be done before the Draft on Friday.

Maple Leafs GM Open to Anything

After Toronto’s disappointment last season and the hiring of Chayka, the GM made it clear he’s open to anything.

Chayka has already been actively trading Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers and acquiring Darren Raddysh in a sign-and-trade. However, the talks around Knies have continued, and the GM didn’t shut down those rumors.

“As my job as general manager, we’re gonna evaluate everything,” Chayka said. “The idea that we’re gonna improve the roster by moving, you know, a top young player, yeah, anything’s possible.”

Chayka, however, said it would have to be a hefty return to trade Knies.

“I guess it’s not probable,” Chayka said. “But as we think about our team and, you know, how we improve, that’s a tough bar to hurdle.”

The Maple Leafs will also likely select winger Gavin McKenna first overall, which could also make Knies expendable.

The 2026 NHL Draft is set for June 26-27 in Buffalo, New York, with the Maple Leafs having the top pick.