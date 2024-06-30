Maple Leafs Closing in on Multi-Year Extension With $3 Million Forward: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on a four-year extension with pending free agent forward Max Domi according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman reported on June 30 that talks between Toronto and Domi have intensified and the sides are closing in on a multi-year deal.

“Hearing talks between the Maple Leafs and Max Domi intensified over the last 24 hours…we should see something at four years, just under $4M AAV,” Friedman reported.

Domi is coming off a one-year $3 million deal he signed with Maple Leafs on July 2, 2023. In his first season with the Maple Leafs, he recorded 9 goals and 38 assists for 47 points in 80 games. He recorded 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 7 playoff games.

Domi was drafted 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2013 NHL draft. In his NHL career, he has also played for the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars.

Domi Wanted to Stay With the Maple Leafs

Following the Maple Leafs being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Boston Bruins, Domi made it clear he wanted to remain with the Maple Leafs.

Domi grew up a Maple Leafs fan, as his dad Tie played for the team in the 1999-90 season and then from 1995 until 2006. With that, Domi said he was hoping he could sign an extension with Toronto this summer.

“I enjoyed every second of it,” Domi said at the year-end press conference (via Toronto Sun). “Didn’t take it for granted, that’s for sure. Do I want to come back? Absolutely. I think this team has everything it takes to do something special and I would love to help them do that.

“There’s nothing like playing in the NHL, other than playing for the Maple Leafs. You can’t beat it, especially growing up in Toronto. The only way to surpass that would be to win here. I know I keep talking about it. But that’s really all we care about in this locker room, is finding a way to win.”

Domi was a fan-favorite for the Maple Leafs this past season.

Maple Leafs Trade for Tanev’s Rights

Toronto went out and acquired the signing rights to Chris Tanev from the Stars on June 29.

Tanev had been a popular target for the Maple Leafs in free agency, and by acquiring his rights, Toronto can start talking to him before free agency opens on July 1.

“We want to jump the queue here as best we could and get to him before free agency started,” Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said, via Sportsnet. “I know the player well. We’ll get to work on it now…

“He’s just an elite defensive player. You know, we talk about offensive players seeing plays early. He does the same thing but on the defensive side of the puck,” Treliving said. “An absolute warrior. He’s a culture carrier for your room. Listen, I know the age he’s at. But I think even in the last year he showed he’s one of the top shutdown defencemen, one of the top defensive players, in the league. And he’s a right shot. He embodies everything you want in a teammate.

“It’s exciting. A hell of a player. Tremendous person. He’ll be a big part of our group if we can get it all put together,” Treliving added.

Tanev recorded 2 goals and 17 assists for 19 points in 75 games between the Flames and Stars last season.