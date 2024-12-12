Max Domi Heaps Praise on Auston Matthews, Calls Maple Leafs a ‘Special Group’

Maple Leafs' Max Domi spoke to Heavy.com.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi believes this team is special.

Domi is in his second year with the Maple Leafs are signing a one-year deal with Toronto in the summer of 2023. After he completed the one-year deal, Domi inked a four-year $15 million deal to stay with Toronto.

Throughout his career, Domi has gotten to play with elite players like Connor McDavid and be part of playoff teams. But, the fan-favorite says Auston Matthews is one of the best players he’s played with.

“I’ve been super lucky man, to play with a lot of great players,” Domi said over the phone to Heavy.com. “I mean, you look at Carey Price, Connor McDavid, I won two gold medals with Connor. I think everyone knows that he’s up there with the greatest of all time, in what this guy does on the ice. Then you get guys like John Tavares. You get Mitch Marner, Jamie Benn. I mean, the list really goes on. I played with Sebastian Aho in Carolina. Tyler Seguin, who had a great career in Dallas. I mean, there’s just so many, so many good players that I’ve been lucky enough to play with, Shane Doan in Arizona.

“One thing that Auston has that all those other guys do as well is just the competitiveness to be the best player every single day on the ice, and me and him are very close friends,” Domi said. “I’m his biggest fan. I’m there to support him every step of the way. And he’s a captain of the ship, and he’s driving the right direction, and he’s an absolute warrior.”

Domi says what Matthews does on the ice is incredible. He also says the team has rallied around him as the captain which makes the team so special.

“What he does on a day-to-day basis is absolutely incredible,” Domi said. “We want to just help support him in any way we can, and we’re very lucky to have him. I mean, you look at Willy (Nylander), look at Mitchy (Marner), Johnny (Tavares), Morgan Rielly, there’s there’s so many big guys on this team that are just remarkable. The young kids coming up, we’ve got a great mix. It’s a special group. And, I mean, you said it, Auston is one of the best to do it. So he’s driving the ship in the right direction. It’s great to be one of the guys to help out.”

Domi has skated in 20 games recording 0 goals and 6 assists this season.

Domi Returns to Maple Leafs Roster

The fan-favorite forward returned to the lineup on December 10 against the New Jersey Devils after being sidelined since November 16.

Domi has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. In his return, Domi had 14:57 of ice time as he played on the third line with Pontus Holmberg and Steven Lorentz.

The Maple Leafs will return to the ice on December 12 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Domi Inks Sponsorship Deal With Aires

Domi became the latest athlete to sign a partnership deal with Aires.

Speaking to Heavy.com, Domi said he was excited to be a partner with the company. He also wants to create more awareness of EMF.

“My partnership with Aires Tech spreads awareness and the importance of protecting our health and well-being from all the impacts that come with EMF, which for those of you who don’t know what EMF means, because I certainly had no idea what it meant. It’s electromagnetic field radiation from wireless technology, which, unfortunately, is all around us. There’s nothing you can do about it. I mean, we’re attached to our cell phones nowadays and attached to Wi-Fi. I have Aires products all over my house.”

Domi signed a non-exclusive, 12-month worldwide NIL in September but the news became public in December.