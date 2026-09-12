Max Domi Looks to Start Maple Leafs Season on Robidas Island

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi seems to be starting the season on Robidas Island.

The club confirmed on Friday that Domi won’t be with the team during training camp as he recovers from complications due to offseason surgery.

The situation is no joke. Domi’s career is believed to be in danger, with quality of life now being the primordial issue over getting back on the ice.

As such, it could very well be that the former 12th-overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft could be getting an extended stay at the mythological place.

While there’s hope that Domi could find his way out of the aforementioned island, the fact is that things are not looking good.

Justifiably, the organization has not released much information regarding the precise nature of Max Domi’s complications. What is known is that the issue pertains to back surgery that somehow went awry.

Be that as it may, it could be that Maple Leafs fans won’t be seeing much of the 31-year-old anytime soon. The team will be cautious to avoid any possible complications with his recovery. Moreover, Domi won’t likely hit the ice again until he gets a clean bill of health.

That situation seems to be in limbo for the time being.

Max Domi Might Not Have a Lineup Spot When He Comes Back

Now, here’s the truly sad part. Even if Max Domi manages to escape Robidas Island, there might not be a lineup spot waiting for him when he comes back.

The reason for that is simple: John Chayka has essentially built a team without him in mind. There is little chance he could crack the top six. As for the bottom six, there might not be too much room for him there.

Chayka loaded up this summer with a collection of bottom-six forwards like Brandon Duhaime, Colton Sissons, and Teddy Blueger. Dakota Joshua and Easton Cowan will likely take up spots in the bottom six, as well.

So, that pretty much leaves Max Domi with a fourth-line spot, should one become available. That spot might come at the expense of someone like Nick Paul, should he prove he’s unworthy of a spot. But even a subpar Paul is good enough for at least the fourth line.

That’s why the Leafs physical forward will have a tough time cracking the lineup even if he’s fully healthy.

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What Does Toronto Do About the Situation?

The question begs: What do the Maple Leafs do about Max Domi?

At the moment, there’s not much the organization can do about the situation. The reaction function here is to wait and see what happens. Since Domi’s health is the top priority, the only realistic thing the team can do is focus on giving him every chance to get back into proper shape.

Getting back on the ice is a secondary objective.

It’s also worth noting that Domi is entering the third year of a four-year deal. So, he’ll be on the books for this season and next. If he can’t go, for whatever reason, the Maple Leafs might be tempted to land him on LTIR. If that’s the case, the Buds should get some cap relief.

Unfortunately, this situation is more about prioritizing a player’s health than hockey itself. Even if Domi can’t make it out of Robidas Island, the hope is that his ailment will not derail his overall quality of life.