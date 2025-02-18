Maple Leafs’ Fan-Favorite Forward Named as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be aggressive ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, but they could also subtract from their roster.

The Maple Leafs are in need of a centerman and could also add a defenseman. However, NHL analyst Jeremy Tingly of NHLTradeRumors named Max Domi as a potential trade candidate if Toronto has to subtract from its roster.

“So far, there’s no doubt Treliving would like a do-over here, after giving Domi a four-year contract,” Tingly wrote. “Yes, $3.5 million AAV isn’t the absolute worst, but considering Domi has done very little this season, it’s becoming a hard pill to swallow, and a hard player to trade. He has a 13-team no-trade clause, and if he gets moved, will have to be partnered with a top prospect to get another GM to bite.”

Max is the son of Maple Leafs fan-favorite Tie and since signing with Toronto, he’s become a fan-favorite in his own right. In his first year with the Maple Leafs, he recorded 9 goals and 38 assists for 47 points in 80 games. However, this season, he’s skated in 47 games recording 3 goals and 17 assists for 20 points.

Domi is in the first year of a four-year $15 million deal.

Maple Leafs Coach Wants More From Domi

Domi has struggled to produce this season, as he has bounced around lines and positions.

As Domi was struggling offensively, Toronto’s coach Craig Berube offered him some advice but did want more from him.

“For sure, the score sheet, the goals — it’s important,” Berube said on December 10. “Max has got to maybe take a little bit different approach and not be such a selfless player and shoot more. Just getting to the net and greasy areas a little bit more. He’s that type of player that he could score goals there. He’s a strong guy and heavy guy. So, I think for him — a lot like Nick Robertson — they got to get on the inside more and get around that net and score some greasy goals. And we need them to. We need those guys. We need secondary scoring.”

Toronto’s issues in the playoffs have been the lack of secondary scoring, so Domi has to get going if the Maple Leafs are going to go on a deep run.

Toronto GM Discusses Trade Deadline

The Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and will be active ahead of the trade deadline.

Toronto’s general manager Brad Treliving, however, says weighing the cost and seeing what is available will be the priority.

You want good players, right? If there’s one out there that fits. Reliable on both sides of the puck, certainly somebody that can add offense. All those types of things,” Treliving said. “What you want and sometimes what’s available are two different things… Certainly we’ll continue to look to see what the marketplace, what’s available there. And, then ultimately what the cost is and see if there’s a fit.”

The Maple Leafs are 33-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto will return to the ice on February 22 against the Carolina Hurricanes.