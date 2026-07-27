Connor McDavid Didn’t Hold Back When Asked About Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna

For the first time in 10 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it resulted in a sweeping series of changes both on the ice, on the bench, and in the front office.

However, one of the major highlights of the Maple Leafs offseason was winning the NHL Draft Lottery. Coincidently, the last time the Maple Leafs missed the postseason, they won the Draft Lottery and used the first overall selection on future captain Auston Matthews.

This time, the Maple Leafs used the first overall selection on Penn State Nittany Lions phenom forward Gavin McKenna, who is expected to earn a roster spot in Training Camp this fall and eventually become a major contributor.

Understandably, being the first overall selection playing in hockey’s biggest and most media heavy market is going to come with additional scrutiny, but in the words of a notable former first overall Draft selection, McKenna is set to handle the pressure.

Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Gives Honest Thoughts On Toronto Maple Leafs 1st Overall Pick Gavin McKenna

According to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who was the first overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, McKenna is “a good kid” and seems adequately prepared to handle the media fish bowl that comes with playing for the Maple Leafs in hockey’s biggest market.

“I don’t know much about him. I haven’t paid attention all that much, to be honest,” McDavid said. “Seems like he’s a good kid.”

“He’ll have his hands full in Toronto, but he seems like he’s prepared for it,” McDavid said. “He’ll have a good support system there too, obviously with Auston [Matthews], and he’ll have lots of support around him, so he should be fine.”

Speaking of Matthews, who was taken first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, he had a special video message for McKenna shortly after he was announced as the first pick earlier this summer in late June.

“I know how exciting this is for you and your family, and what an incredible honor it is,” Matthews said in the video. “Congratulations, we’re just as excited to have you join the Maple Leafs, and cannot wait to get started. You’re coming to a franchise with an amazing history and fanbase and we’re all working to write the next great chapter together, and you’re going to be a very important part of that.”

The Maple Leafs Selected Gavin McKenna With The 1st Overall Pick In The 2026 NHL Draft

It was an easy choice for the Maple Leafs to select McKenna.

“Gavin is an exceptional young man with tremendous talent and character,” Toronto general manager John Chayka said. “Throughout this process, we had the opportunity to get to know him and his family, and each interaction strengthened our belief in him as both a player and a person. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

During his freshman year at Penn State, McKenna scored 15 goals with 31 assists in 36 games and also led the Big Ten in conference scoring. His points and assists totals set school records for a rookie player.