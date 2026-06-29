Notable Media Personality Blasts Brandon Carlo’s Tenure With Maple Leafs

The Brandon Carlo chapter in Toronto came to a close on Saturday when newly hired Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka shipped the veteran defenseman to the St. Louis Blues.

As compensation, Toronto added the 73rd and 76th overall selections in the 2026 NHL Draft. Carlo’s stint with the Maple Leafs lasted just over a season after the club landed him from the Boston Bruins in 2025.

Former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, who would be fired on March 30 of this spring, paid a significant price in the deal, sending prospect Fraser Minten, a top-five protected first-round pick in 2026, and a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft to Boston, while the Bruins also agreed to retain a portion of Carlo’s contract.

And now, a notable Toronto media figure is speaking out against Carlo’s time with the Maple Leafs, using nothing but harsh terms to describe it.

Media Personality Sid Seixeiro Blasts Brandon Carlo’s Tenure With The Toronto Maple Leafs

Notable Toronto media personality Six Seixeiro completely laid into Carlo’s time with the Maple Leafs, comparing him to an illness that just wouldn’t go away.

“A lot of people who take a lot of blame inside the Maple Leafs organization,” he said. “People who are not here take blame for how this trade played out, and what you gave up. People who are here are taking blame, i.e. John Chayka, for what you got back, and how it wasn’t equal, and all this stuff. None of that matters, because at the end of the day, when you look at that player, Carlo, he didn’t do a damn thing for you.”

He then went on to say that if he were in Chayka’s position as Leafs general manager, he’d have accepted bubble gum in return for Carlo in a trade.

“The other reason I like this trade, I would have taken a packet of Big League Chew for Brandon Carlo,” he said. “It wasn’t about the picks; it wasn’t about the return. If this is truly an era with the Leafs of turning a page, that guy had to get booted out of town very quickly, and I applaud John Chayka for doing that. Every time Leafs fans would look at him, they just… it’d be like an ulcer that would not go away. Chayka had no choice. He had to make the deal.”

Brandon Carlo Is Now With The St. Louis Blues

Carlo appeared in 55 contests during what proved to be his lone full campaign in Toronto, finishing the season with seven assists while missing time due to injury.

The veteran blueliner entered the NHL after Boston chose him with the 37th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He cracked the Bruins’ roster the following season, posting six goals and 10 assists as a rookie before becoming a fixture on their blue line.

One of the highlights of his tenure came in 2019, when he helped Boston advance to the Stanley Cup Final, where the Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in a hard-fought seven-game series.

Across 692 regular-season NHL appearances, Carlo has accumulated 119 points on 29 goals and 90 assists while adding 381 penalty minutes throughout his career.