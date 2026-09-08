Toronto Maple Leafs Urged to Reunite With Former Fan Favorite in Bold Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been busy this offseason, as they have added a lot of new talent to their roster. However, with training camp right around the corner, it is fair to wonder if they might not be done yet.

The Maple Leafs could use another forward to help strengthen their depth. Because of this, they are now being urged to reunite with one of their former fan favorites.

In a recent article for Daily Faceoff Toronto, Michael Mazzei urged the Maple Leafs to sign forward Michael Bunting to a professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

“There is already some familiarity between Michael Bunting and the Leafs, as he has played alongside the likes of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares, while the new GM John Chayka was Bunting’s GM during his time with the Arizona Coyotes,” Mazzei wrote. “A reunion between the two parties could make a ton of sense and provide the Leafs with some additional offensive touch that could come in handy.”

The idea of the Maple Leafs bringing in Bunting on a PTO is a fascinating one. He certainly had success during his time in Toronto, so it would be interesting for the Original Six club to see what he can do on a PTO.

Bunting Could Boost Maple Leafs’ Forward Group If He Earned a Contract

If Bunting impressed on a PTO with the Maple Leafs and earned a contract for the season, he would have the potential to benefit their group. When playing at his best, the 30-year-old winger is able to provide a nice mix of offense and grit, so Toronto could benefit from reuniting with him.

Bunting struggled last season, though, as he recorded 14 goals and 33 points in 74 games. Yet, before then, he scored at least 19 goals from 2021-22 to 2024-25, so there is reason to believe that he could get his offense back up if signed by Toronto.

Bunting Played the Best Hockey of His Career With the Maple Leafs

Another reason why a Bunting PTO could make sense for Toronto is that he played the best hockey of his NHL career while with the Maple Leafs. During his first season in Toronto during the 2021-22 campaign, he scored 23 goals and set career highs with 40 assists and 63 points. He followed that up by scoring 23 goals again and posting 49 points in 82 games with Toronto in 2021-22.

Bunting may have played only two seasons in Toronto, but they were certainly memorable. Due to this, it would be a cool storyline to see the Maple Leafs bring him back on a PTO for training camp. Let’s see if they do just that.