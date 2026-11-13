Mike Babcock Pulls Back Curtain On Time With Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently caught in a five-game losing skid, and things won’t get any easier as their next game comes against the high-powered offensive attack led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers.

Thursday night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild dropped the Maple Leafs to second-to-last place in the Atlantic Division standings, and it’s naturally come with increased scrutiny on the moves made during the offseason by GM John Chayka, among them being the hiring of Jim Hiller as head coach.

Speaking of head coaches, Toronto’s former bench boss Mike Babcock is back in the NHL and leads the Oilers after being reinstated following an investigation into his alleged conduct during his short time in 2023 with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Mike Babcock Comes Clean On Time In Toronto

Following practice on Friday, Babcock, who was back at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since he was fired by the Maple Leafs in November 2019, was asked how he felt during his time with the franchise.

“I loved it,” he said via Tony Ambrogio on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I worked with real good people. I enjoyed the heck out of my first 3 years, worked with good hockey men. I didn’t enjoy my last year and a half as much. But that’s the business. I really enjoyed my time here.”

He continued:

“We went to a situation where we were able to draft Auston (Matthews), the team got better; we made the playoffs and set a franchise record for points. We didn’t have enough success in the playoffs, but that is often what happens with young teams. In the end, they gave me a five-year holiday, which I really enjoyed.”

So far in his time with the Oilers, Babcock has led them to an impressive 14-3-3 record, good for first overall in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers Are Off To A Great Start Under Mike Babcock

Babcock was hired by Oilers general manager Stan Bowman and was officially reinstated by the NHL following an investigation into his alleged conduct during his short time with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023.

His hiring was endorsed by the likes of McDavid and Draisaitl, along with forward Zach Hyman, who played for him while with the Maple Leafs.