Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Sends $15 Million Forward to Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a big move when they acquired Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

However, Marchenko is not the only forward who the Maple Leafs brought in from the Blue Jackets. They also acquired winger Miles Wood, who is currently in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies.

Yet, Wood’s future with the Maple Leafs organization is already in question. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Toronto has already tried to trade Wood after acquiring him. Due to this, he could very well be a player who ends up getting moved this offseason.

When looking at potential landing spots for Wood, the Vancouver Canucks stand out as an intriguing option. They are rebuilding and could be open to the prospect of taking a gamble on a veteran winger like Wood.

Due to this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs trade Wood to the Canucks.

Maple Leafs Get:

2029 Seventh-Round Pick

Canucks Get:

Miles Wood

With this move, the Maple Leafs would free up some cap space and move on from Wood’s contract. The Canucks, on the other hand, would give up very little for a veteran forward who has had past success.

Looking at Wood

Wood appeared in 54 games last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he posted eight goals, 14 points, and 63 hits. This was after he had four goals, eight points, and 48 hits in 37 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2024-25 season.

Overall, Wood is coming off back-to-back quiet seasons. While this is the case, he could be an interesting bounce-back candidate for Vancouver to bring in. He had 27 points in 2022-23 and 26 points in 2023-24, so he has shown not too long ago that he could provide decent offense in a bottom-six role.

Although Wood could be a decent player for the Maple Leafs to have, their bottom six is already very crowded. Due to this, it would make sense for Toronto to trade him, and Vancouver could make sense as a landing spot.

Wood Could Be Good Veteran for Rebuilding Canucks

With the Canucks being in a rebuild, they could use more veteran leaders to mentor their younger players. As a result, Wood would have the potential to be a solid pickup for the Canucks if acquired from the Maple Leafs.

Furthermore, Wood could build his trade value back up if he bounced back with the Canucks. If he did, he could become a decent trade chip for Vancouver later down the road. Playoff teams love hard-nosed energy players like Wood, after all.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs and Canucks will strike a trade centering around Wood.