Mitch Marner Makes Surprising Comments About Maple Leafs Player

Former Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner made strong comments about Maple Leafs defenceman Darren Raddysh and what he could mean for the Maple Leafs this season.
Raddysh was part of a sign-and-trade between the Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning moments before free agency opened. The trade included a fifth-round pick heading the Lightning’s way. The Maple Leafs then signed Raddysh to an eight-year, $64 million deal.
The Toronto native had a career season with the Lightning during the 2025-26 season, racking up 70 points, including 22 goals in 73 games, nearing a point-per-game pace. Marner grew up with both Darren Raddysh and New York Rangers winger Taylor Raddysh, later speaking with The Hockey News’ Michael Traikos on their relationship.
Mitch Marner Comments on Darren Raddysh and Their Relationship
“I know ‘Raddy’ quite well, and I’m very happy for him,” Marner said. “He’s worked his butt off for multiple years to finally, kind of, you know, get that great opportunity like he had in Tampa and get paid like he deserves. So I’m super happy for him.”
“Seeing his journey from now, it’s been phenomenal,” Marner said of Raddysh. “It’s a unique journey. Undrafted, not much NHL success in his first couple of years, and then he has the big breakout year. You see his shot; it’s obviously a great power-play skill. You need someone who can bomb it up top every once in a while, who can pick and choose their spots to hit it.”
Marner then continued on the way Raddysh plays mentioning, “I think Raddysh gets angry every so often and shows his anger. He’s not afraid to throw hands and get physical as well. I think, like a lot of people probably growing up in Toronto, your whole dream is to play for that team one day. I know about his family and how much they loved the Leafs growing up.”
“It’s just a full moment, so I’m super happy for him.”
Raddysh will look to be Toronto’s top defender this season, as they hope to get back into the postseason picture after finishing last in the Atlantic Division for the first time in a decade. Marner also spoke on what Gavin McKenna could mean for the Maple Leafs this season, and his relationship with the 2026 first overall selection.
“I know McKenna a little bit; he’s a great kid,” Marner said of McKenna. “I think he’s excited to get there. I don’t know Bobrovsky, but he’s obviously a goaltender who’s made his way with some great numbers.”
Jake Guentzel on Raddysh’s Departure From the Lightning
Michael Traikos also had the pleasure of speaking with Tampa Bay Lightning superstar forward Jake Guentzel, who spoke about what it meant to play with Raddysh over the past few seasons.
“Look, he had an outstanding year. He got whatever he deserved. Obviously, I was pretty close with him. He’s a good friend. I think he’s going to do unbelievable in Toronto.” Guentzel said in Las Vegas to The Hockey News.
“He’s a hometown kid, and he’s an unbelievable player, unbelievable shot. He kind of went into that role of a 200-foot defenseman last year and played against a lot of top lines, so he grew as a player and as a person. He was huge. With the injuries, he and (J.J.) Moser stabilized things for us last year, and they played a lot of minutes and a lot of tough minutes. It will be tough to replace him.”
The Maple Leafs and Raddysh are set to open their season on September 29th, as they face their divisional rival Montreal Canadiens.
Mitch Marner Makes Surprising Comments About Maple Leafs Player