Mitch Marner Makes Surprising Comments About Maple Leafs Player

Former Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner made strong comments about Maple Leafs defenceman Darren Raddysh and what he could mean for the Maple Leafs this season.

Raddysh was part of a sign-and-trade between the Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning moments before free agency opened. The trade included a fifth-round pick heading the Lightning’s way. The Maple Leafs then signed Raddysh to an eight-year, $64 million deal.

The Toronto native had a career season with the Lightning during the 2025-26 season, racking up 70 points, including 22 goals in 73 games, nearing a point-per-game pace. Marner grew up with both Darren Raddysh and New York Rangers winger Taylor Raddysh, later speaking with The Hockey News’ Michael Traikos on their relationship.

Mitch Marner Comments on Darren Raddysh and Their Relationship

“I know ‘Raddy’ quite well, and I’m very happy for him,” Marner said. “He’s worked his butt off for multiple years to finally, kind of, you know, get that great opportunity like he had in Tampa and get paid like he deserves. So I’m super happy for him.”