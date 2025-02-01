Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Predicted to Sign Massive $128 Million Deal

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner is set to be a free agent on July 1 and one analyst predicts him to sign a massive deal in free agency.

Marner will be highly sought after and he should be in line for a massive contract extension. Maple Leafs analyst Steve Dangle of SDPN predicts Marner will re-sign with Toronto, but will sign a massive extension.

“He wants to be here. If he wants to stay, there is an incentive to sign for eight (years)… I start the number with Leon’s number ($14 million per season)… He’s gonna sign an eight-year $16 million (per season) contract,” Dangle said.

$16 million per season over eight years would be $128 million total which would be a massive deal. However, the NHL announced the salary cap is set to make major increases, which makes the deal more affordable.

The salary cap is currently $88 million and will increase to $95.5 million in 2025-26, $104 million in ’26-27, and $113.5 million in ’27-28, which puts Marner in a good spot to sign a massive deal, which Dangle predicts will be with the Maple Leafs.

Marner has skated in 51 games recording 15 goals and 53 assists for 68 points with the Maple Leafs this season. He’s a three-time NHL All-Star.

Analyst Says Marner Needs to Perform in Playoffs

If the Maple Leafs are going to sign Marner to a massive extension, as Dangle predicts, he believes the star forward needs to perform in the playoffs.

The knock on Marner throughout his career has been that he doesn’t show up in the biggest playoff games. If he’s going to get a massive deal, Dangle says Marner needs to perform.

“Be the number one, two, or three reason why this team had playoff success,” Dangle said. “Get them over the hump, pot a couple of goals, throw up some points, don’t take a puck over the glass penalty because you are nervous. I don’t think what is being asked of him is complicated. It’s also not something that is easy to accomplish. That is what the money is for, it’s hard.”

In his playoff career, Marner has skated in 57 games recording 11 goals and 39 assists for 50 points.

Insider Says Marner Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

Marner has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto and re-sign with the Maple Leafs.

Marner is from Toronto and said the goal was to remain with the Maple Leafs after last year’s playoff exit. TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger said Marner wants to remain with the Maple Leafs.

“I think that Toronto very much wants to sign Marner. By all indications he wants to stay and be a life-long Toronto Maple Leaf,” Dreger said on TSN’s First Up on January 27. “It’s just the business side is what complicates it most. But I can assure you one thing, if Mitch Marner decided today that he wanted to schedule a meeting with Brad Treliving and get the ball rolling, they’d get the ball rolling immediately to sign him.”

Marner was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft by Toronto.