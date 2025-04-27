Mitch Marner Predicted to Leave Maple Leafs in $98 Million Deal With East Team

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner will be the top free agent available, and one prediction is that he will sign elsewhere.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million deal and is a star winger. He’ll be in line for a massive payday, and PuckGM allows users to create trades and signings. One user predicts Marner will sign a seven-year, $98 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. The AAV would be $14 million per season.

Marner is likely to get a big raise and has been rumored to get $14 million per season. NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff called Marner a future $14 million man.

“To the surprise of no one, Marner is the No. 1 pending unrestricted free agent available this summer,” Seravalli wrote. “Coupling the difficulty in acquiring true difference makers with the rapidly rising salary cap, though, and it’s not difficult to envision a world where Marner earns closer to a $14 million AAV if he makes it to market.”

The Hurricanes are also predicted to have just over $35 million in cap space, so Carolina will have the money to make a big splash, and signing Marner would be the biggest splash.

Marner recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games this season.

Marner Wouldn’t Discuss Contract During Season

Although Marner is in the final year of his deal, he has yet to engage in contract talks.

Marner didn’t want any distractions this season as he made it clear his goal was just playing hockey.

“I’m here to just play hockey,” Marner said to The Athletic. “That’s what I expressed (to the media) at the start of the year and express now. It’s a business out there. I know what’s going on. I’m just here to play hockey. I’m here to enjoy everything and go through the ups and downs with these guys, and just take it day by day and try to help us win games.”

As for whether he was surprised there wasn’t an extension this summer, Marner gave a non-answer.

“No, I mean, I’m here to play hockey,” Marner said. “That’ll come when that’ll come… haven’t looked at it (in) any sort of way. Like I said, I’m here to play hockey. That’s what I’m here to do. I’ll leave it at that.”

Marner was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft.

Maple Leafs GM Hopeful to Re-Sign Marner

Marner played an important role for the Maple Leafs this season as he led the team in points.

Yet, his name came up in trade rumors at the deadline, but Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving wants to bring back the star forward.

“We’re aligned with Mitch. We’re worried about this season, we’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time,” Treliving said after the deadline. “It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

Marner is a three-time NHL All-Star.