Mitch Marner Predicted to Leave Maple Leafs For Rival in Surprising Free Agent Deal

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner will be the top free agent available come July 1, and several teams will pursue him.

Marner will have plenty of options, as he can be a star player on most teams. The website PuckGM allows users to predict free agent signings, and one user predicts Marner will sign a seven-year, $79.8 million deal with the Florida Panthers, as the deal is worth just over $11.4 million per season.

On paper, Marner only getting $11.4 million per season would be a surprise, as would him signing with the Panthers. However, in the prediction, Florida would let Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad walk, which would allow them to sign Marner.

Also, Florida is a tax-free state, so Marner could sign for less money than he would get in other places and end up pocketing more. But, Marner going to the Maple Leafs’ rival in the Panthers would also be a big blow to Toronto and their chances of remaining atop the Atlantic Division for years to come.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million deal. He’s recorded 26 goals and 72 assists for 98 points in 78 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Mitch Marner Didn’t Talk Extension With Maple Leafs

With Marner in the final year of his deal, the future of the star winger has been a major talking point.

However, throughout the season, Marner has made it clear he’s just focused on hockey and isn’t going to talk about an extension. He doubled down on that stance after he was asked to waive his no-trade clause at the trade deadline, which he declined to do.

“I wasn’t focused on it. I had a feeling that maybe something might happen,” Marner said after the deadline. But, yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you… Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff. I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys.”

Marner is a three-time NHL All-Star and is leading the Maple Leafs in points.

Maple Leafs GM Hopes to Keep Marner

Marner is one of the best players in the NHL. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has made it clear he wants to re-sign Marner.

Marner will be the top free agent on July 1 and will be in line to get a massive deal. Yet, Treliving is hopeful he can get a deal done.

“We’re aligned with Mitch, we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time,” Treliving said after the trade deadline. “It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

Negotiations between the Maple Leafs and Marner won’t start until after Toronto’s season ends in the playoffs or if they win the Cup. But, with July 1 approaching, perhaps Marner tests the market to see what is out there for him.