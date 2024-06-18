Insider: Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner ‘Intrigued’ About Being Traded to Original Six Team

Mitch Marner is reportedly intrigued by being traded to an original six team, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported.

Marner has been the subject of trade rumors since the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, as of late, it has been reported Toronto may opt to re-sign Marner.

But, speaking on his TFP Monday Mix podcast on June 17, Pagnotta reports that Marner is intrigued about a potential trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“My understanding is that Mitch would be intrigued about Chicago,” Pagnotta said.

Although Pagnotta thinks Marner would be intrigued about a deal to Chicago, he isn’t sure if the Blackhawks have the assets to make a trade work.

“Personally, I don’t see a fit. I don’t know how they can maneuver that trade-wise, but I can tell you that Chicago is one of the spots that I believe, if they can figure out a deal somehow and the Leafs go to Mitch and say ‘Hey what do you feel about Chicago, we’ve got a deal here’, I think he would waive (his no-movement clause) for Chicago… I think Mitch would say ‘yes’. I think Chicago is attractive to him,” Pagnotta added.

Pagnotta says the Maple Leafs aren’t interested in a trade package around draft picks and young players, as Toronto wants to remain competitive next season. With that, the insider says he isn’t sure what Chicago could offer that would make Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving accept it.

Maple Leafs Could Re-Sign Marner

Ever since Toronto was eliminated in the playoffs, all reports indicated Marner would be traded this summer.

However, insider Darren Dreger appeared on TSN 1050’s First Up on June 17 and revealed the Maple Leafs prefer to re-sign Marner as opposed to trading him.

“Are we so sure Toronto doesn’t want to extend Mitch? I’m not. I think Treliving would rather extend [Marner] than trade. But they’re not having those discussions yet either. It’s still early, it’s very premature across the board,” Dreger said…

“I believe, based on the people I’ve talked to–and again, as we’re having this conversation, Marner’s preference is to play out his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It doesn’t mean he’s going to walk out the door after next year, that doesn’t mean it at all. Of course, there’s risk of that because he’d be a pending unrestricted free agent. That’s not the perfect position for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Marner negotiated his deal in good faith, including the no-move clause,” Dreger added.

Marner has been with the Maple Leafs since he was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft. He’s entering the final year of the six-year $65.4 million deal in 2019.

Toronto Hasn’t Decided if They Will Trade Marner

Although many Maple Leafs fans are hoping the team will trade Marner, the front office reportedly isn’t sure if they will trade him.

NHL insider Chris Johnston said on The Chris Johnston Show on June 14 that the Maple Leafs haven’t decided if they will trade him.

“The Leafs are not leaning on Mitch Marner right now. They have not decided 100 percent they have to trade him, and they are going to make life uncomfortable, and they’re getting the list of names. None of that’s what’s going on,” Johnston said.

Last season, Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games. In the playoffs, he had just 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 7 games.