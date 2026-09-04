MLSE Executive Response To Maple Leafs Fans Upset Over Ticket Prices

It goes without saying that ticket prices for home Toronto Maple Leafs games at Scotiabank Arena are some of the most expensive in the National Hockey League, and scores of fans have essentially been priced out from being able to afford to see their team in person on home ice.

The average prices for Maple Leafs home games has increased once again for the upcoming season, naturally upsetting fans even further.

And now, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is responding – though their answer may not fully satisfy frustrated fans.

MLSE Explains Expensive Toronto Maple Leafs Ticket Prices

MLSE’s senior VP of communications, Dave Haggith, defended the Leafs’ ticketing strategy, explaining that the team uses dynamic pricing to account for varying levels of demand throughout the season.

“Dynamic pricing, which was introduced years ago across the sports industry including in Toronto, gives fans a range of price options, with higher prices for the most in-demand games and lower-priced tickets available for other games,” he wrote in a short statement to The Toronto Star, via Gilbert Ngabo.

Ticket prices can vary depending on the game. Upper-bowl seats were around $185 CAD, while lower-bowl tickets ranged from $300 to $350. Standing-room tickets started at about $160 but could reach $270 or more for popular games. The average price for a standard ticket was roughly $215 CAD

Maple Leafs Fans Were Frustrated Over A Rise In Ticket Prices

While the Maple Leafs fans who are fortunate enough to get their hands on tickets for home games that aren’t already sold to corporations still have to fork over plenty of money for them, they weren’t happy that prices went up for a team that missed the playoffs last season.

This fan wrote, “I get there’s McKenna hype but you absolutely cannot price tickets like this after how last season went fam.”

Keeping in that vein, this fan wrote, “Who in their right mind would pay these prices for a regular season game. You’ve lost touch with reality and your fan base.”

“What part of “didn’t make the playoffs last year” and “no cup in 59 years” made you guys think it was a good time to raise ticket prices? 🤪” asked this fan.

“Before they’re gone? They won’t be gone at these prices. I don’t understand why filling the arena doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Neither fans nor Bay St will be paying $250+ for last row standing room for a regular season game,” exclaimed another fan.

This fan warned MLSE about a potentially quieter than normal atmosphere, saying, “A Monday game in October against San Jose is $200 for upper bowl not even standing room. MLSE continues to talk out of its a****** when it talks about “connecting with fans” these prices are absurd. Prepare for the building to be even more quiet this year.”

Finally, this fan said, “I will bleed blue forever but as an organization you should be ashamed of the greed you put forth. Year after year ticket prices increase & you pretend like it’s all good. Its disgusting how you operate your product & business.”