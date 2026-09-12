Morgan Rielly’s Agent Reveals Where Things Stand With Maple Leafs Amidst Rumors

There have been multiple key storylines so far this offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have undergone significant transformational changes under the leadership of GM John Chayka.

Not only has Chayka made several changes to his club’s roster, but also completely revamped the coaching staff along with the front office in some of the biggest overhauls in recent team history.

But another one of the storylines that fans have been paying attention to is that of veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly, who is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Morgan Rielly’s Agent

While confirming that his client has been involved in several trade rumors over the last several months, agent JP Barry reiterated that Rielly loves being a member of the Maple Leafs, and that the team overall is better with him part of it.

“You know, I mean, he loves being a Leaf, so that would have been a difficult trade. There were a lot of discussions around a trade for him, but I think the best fit after Toronto ultimately kind of made their moves, they didn’t get another defenseman either,” said Barry.

“They need a strong defense. So I think Morgan fits in there. I think it’s going to be a great, great season for him. He’s excited, and it’s kind of a new-look Leafs, so he’s excited about it.”

Rielly, selected by the Leafs in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, has been with the club longer than any other current player.

He’s appeared in 951 regular season games, and has scored 98 goals with 451 assists for 549 points. He’s also skated in 70 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and has scored 15 goals with 32 assists.

Morgan Rielly Is Excited For The Upcoming Season

During a recent interview, Rielly disclosed that he was looking forward to the upcoming season, in which the Maple Leafs will look to bounce back from what was a struggling 2025-26 campaign.

“It means more to me to be with this organization than it ever has,” the veteran defenseman told NHL.com last month. “I think that’s because I’ve had a lot of time for reflection.

“In the end, you end up feeling more grateful and more excited. I feel like it’s a new opportunity and the excitement has only grown.”

“I think you kind of learn from your experiences in the past,” he continued. “And again, I feel pretty fortunate. I have a lot of good people around me, and I’ve really enjoyed the offseason. I’ve been training hard and really look forward to get going.

“I don’t think it’s anything different.”

Meanwhile, Rielly acknowledged that after Toronto missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade, change was inevitable.

“I think when there’s a down year like we had, you almost welcome change,” Rielly said. “I mean, you’re excited and driven and motivated to bounce back and play well. So, as a group, I think we’re looking forward to get going.”

Rielly and the Maple Leafs open Training Camp next week, and will then play their first preseason game against the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens.