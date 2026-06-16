NHL Insider: Morgan Rielly’s Fate With Maple Leafs May Be Sealed

While there have already been multiple changes for the Toronto Maple Leafs with the dismissals of Brad Treliving and Craig Berube and the arrivals of John Chayka and Mats Sundin, the club could very well be on the verge of undergoing additional changes with regard to the roster.

Right now, the two most visible figures on the team that have had their names pop up in trade rumors include captain Auston Matthews, along with longtime veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly; young forward Matthew Knies was even reported to potentially be on the move in March of this past season, though an alleged deal reportedly fell through at the last minute.

While Chayka has spoken openly about wanting the relationship with the Maple Leafs and Matthews to be on the same page, it appears more and more like the writing could be on the wall for a departure of Rielly from the only organization he’s suited up for in his NHL career.

Is The Writing On The Wall For A Departure Of Morgan Rielly From The Toronto Maple Leafs?

According to a newly released report from Maple Leafs beat writer Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the organization has had discussions with Rielly about potentially moving on from one another.

“Rielly has been through it all with the Leafs. Now there’s a chance his time in Toronto might finally be coming to an end,” Siegel wrote. “Discussions between John Chayka and Mats Sundin of the Leafs and Rielly’s agent, J.P. Barry, are ongoing about the possibility of Rielly going elsewhere this offseason, according to a league source who was granted anonymity so that he could talk freely. Rielly is ranked sixth on Chris Johnston’s offseason trade board for The Athletic.

But to get a deal done, the Leafs need to clear a series of not-insignificant obstacles first.”

Siegel continued by saying that the Maple Leafs would need to get Rielly to agree to waive his no-movement clause, and then suggested a potential landing spot being that of the up-and-coming San Jose Sharks, led by 2024 first overall draft selection Macklin Celebrini – or perhaps even the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks, who experienced a woeful 2025-26 season.

“Is Rielly open to moving to a young and frisky team that also happens to be out of the spotlight and in need of defencemen, such as the San Jose Sharks? Is he willing to go home to Vancouver to play for the rebuilding Canucks? Or will he only go elsewhere to play for a contender?”

What Could The Maple Leafs Receive For Rielly In A Trade?

What could the Maple Leafs and Chayka expect in return for Rielly?

“The Leafs need one of the teams Rielly wants to also want Rielly and his contract, and be willing to agree to trade terms Chayka and Sundin find acceptable,” Siegel wrote. “What do they expect to get back in a deal? A mid-round draft pick and/or a so-so prospect? A roster player of some kind?

Rielly, who has played with the club since they selected him in the first round (fifth overall pick) of the 2012 NHL Draft, has scored 98 goals with 451 assists in 951 career NHL games. He also has 15 goals and 32 assists in 70 career postseason games.