Morgan Rielly Finally Reveals His Thoughts On Future With Maple Leafs

Under the leadership of new general manager John Chayka, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made significant shifts in leadership both in the front office along with behind the bench.

Additionally, there are several new players in the fold that were acquired via Draft, free agency, and trade, while a handful of other players are now officially ex-members of the Maple Leafs.

But perhaps the most talked-about player that remains with the club despite heavy speculation that he could end up elsewhere is defenseman Morgan Rielly, who still finds himself a member of the club with Training Camp on the horizon less than a month away.

Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Morgan Rielly Breaks His Silence Over His Future With The Club

According to the man himself, he’s looking forward to starting the new season with the only NHL club that he’s ever played for during his career.

“It’s been a great off-season,” Rielly said via The Toronto Star. “I think with some early talks about my future, and then coming home from representing Canada at the world championship and just kind of refocusing, I’ve just been in a good place. My training has been really good, so I’m feeling really confident. I feel nervous. I feel excited, motivated. I just try not to take being a Leaf for granted. This is a great market to play in, a great place to live. Like I said, this is home now. To be a part of this team means a lot to me.”

Of course, the nature of the business combined with his name being heavily involved in trade rumors had Rielly experiencing feelings of uncertainty – but he knows he’s certainly not the first player to feel that way.

“There was uncertainty for sure,” he said about the trade rumors. “But I don’t think I’m the only guy who has experienced that, and it’s not my first time experiencing that. This has always been the place that I want to play. This is home now.”

Rielly has multiple new teammates, whom he’s looking forward to getting to know.

“Building those relationships — that process has kind of started, and it’s all new and fun,” Rielly said. “So we’re just trying to help (the new players) out and make the most of this new opportunity we all feel.”

Rielly, whom the Leafs selected in the first round (fifth overall pick) of the 2012 NHL Draft, has skated in 951 career games with Toronto. He’s tallied 98 goals with 451 assists, while adding another 15 goals with 32 assists in 70 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Praised Morgan Rielly Earlier In The Offseason

Earlier in the offseason, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka had words of high praise for Rielly.

“For us, where we’re at, and where we’re trying to go, he’s been a leader, longest-tenured Leaf, nothing but total respect for him,” he said. “But again, we’ll continue to look to improve the group and consider everything, but, I’d say at this juncture, Morgan’s a big part of this.”