Morgan Rielly Takes First Step In Maple Leafs Departure

There have been multiple changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent weeks, most notably the changes in their executive office and behind the bench, along with the recent trade of goaltender Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Now, current Maple Leafs GM John Chayka, who terminated Craig Berube and hired Jim Hiller as his replacement behind the bench, is being faced with what to do with regard to the future of the longest-tenured member of the roster. Defenseman Morgan Rielly, a mainstay on the Toronto blue line since the 2013-14 NHL season, has been heavily embroiled in trade rumors.

And while Rielly is still under contract for several more seasons with a salary cap hit of $7.5 million, it appears as though he’s taken the first step toward a departure from the only NHL club he’s ever played for.

Morgan Rielly Takes First Step Toward Potential Departure From Toronto Maple Leafs

According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, Rielly has submitted a trade list to Chayka that includes several Western Conference clubs, among them potentially being the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks.

“Morgan Rielly, as Jonas Siegel reported last week, is open to a move. My sense is that teams like San Jose and Anaheim would be high on his list,” said LeBrun on TSN’s OverDrive on Monday. “Certainly, I know for a fact, he sent a Western Conference heavy list, suggested list to the Leafs, Morgan Rielly did, so we’ll see what the Leafs will do with that”.

Meanwhile, fellow NHL Insider Chris Johnston said that he believes Rielly will be on the move in the not-so-distant future.

“This would be the week where they look to get it done, because it answers a lot of questions about the team’s cap space and other moves they can make beyond it,” said Johnston.

Rielly, who skated in his 13th season as a member of the Maple Leafs, tallied 11 goals and added 25 assists for 36 points while averaging 21:08 of ice time per game and finishing with a minus-18 rating.

He also still has four years remaining on his contract, which carries a $7.5 million cap hit, a figure that could scare off potential suitors unless part of the salary is retained by Chayka, making any deal significantly more manageable.

Brad Treliving Hinted At A Morgan Rielly Trade

Former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, who was let go on March 30, implied that a change of scenery for Rielly could be beneficial for both him and the club.

“I still think there is a lot of game there,” Treliving said last month. “It is something Morgan and I talked a lot about when we were together.”

“Listen, he has been there a long time,” he continued. “There is a heaviness that goes with it. He is a guy who feels a real responsibility in Toronto. No question, in the last couple of years, he would probably be the first to tell you that it hasn’t been perfect by any stretch, but I still think there is a lot of game left in Morgan.”