Maple Leafs Morgan Rielly Tops Insider’s Trade Board

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be a team that undergoes some serious roster turnover this offseason following a disappointing 2025-2026 campaign that saw the club miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The organization has already seen changes beyond the roster when it comes to the front office and coaching staff. There will surely be changes when it comes to the lineup construction itself as well. While the draft lottery win has given the Maple Leafs a boast, this team cannot rest on their laurels.

One player whose name has been in trade rumors is defenseman Morgan Rielly. Rielly appears to be on Toronto’s trade block as the 32-year old Canadian could be seeking a new home this summer.

Rielly Tops Frank Seravalli’s Trade Board

Insider Frank Seravalli shares this Rielly sentiment as he has placed him at the top of his 25 player trade board. This list is composed of the top players that are most likely to be shopped by their respective teams over the offseason.

Rielly has played for Toronto in his entire 13-year tenure in the NHL thus far. He has been a dependable top pair defenseman for the club and a key member of their core group. With that said, this past season was a struggle for him on an aging Maple Leafs defensive core that had a hard time.

The Maple Leafs need to improve their defense if they want to get back into contention next season. This team should not have an issue scoring goals, especially with the prospect of Gavin McKenna likely joining Auston Matthews on the offense. However, the backend has been a problem. Toronto could clean house on the blueline and enter next year with a fresh D-core. Rielly could be a piece used for Toronto to acquire younger pieces on the defense that could come in handy for the future. Shedding the rich Rielly contract would also give general manager John Chayka more options when it comes to further bolstering this roster.

Rielly’s best days may be behind him. But, he still has game left in the arsenal and can be a valuable asset for a team looking to upgrade their defense. He is a stable veteran presence who can produce, munch minutes and feature on both special teams.

Over the course of his 951 game regular season career in Toronto, Reilly has amassed 98 goals and 451 assists for 549 points. In 70 career playoff games, he has recorded 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points.

The Stakes Have Been Raised in Toronto

If there were any thoughts of this Maple Leafs team entering a rebuild after this past season’s playoff miss, that possibility has been quashed after a complete organizational realignment when it comes to management and landing the first overall pick in this draft.

Plus with two years left on the Matthews contract, it is crucial this team shows progress on an upward trajectory in 26-27 for the sake of his future with the franchise.

It will be fascinating to see what happens with Rielly and what else the Maple Leafs do this summer in what has already been a busy offseason for the team.