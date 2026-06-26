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What Time is the NHL Draft? Date, Draft Order, Streaming Details & More

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2026 NHL Draft
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2026 NHL Draft: Where to Watch, Date, Time, and Draft Order

The 2026 NHL Draft is tonight, and the Toronto Maple Leafs hold the first overall draft pick. This is one of the most exciting days of the year for hockey fans.

With that in mind, here is everything that you need to know about the 2026 NHL Draft, including every draft pick the Maple Leafs have going into the event.

What Time is the Draft?

The NHL Draft will take place on June 26th, 2026, at 5:00 PM Mountain Time (7:00 PM Eastern Time).

This year’s draft is being held in Buffalo, New York.

What is the Draft Order?

Here is the full order for the entire first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

  1. Toronto Maple Leafs
  2. San Jose Sharks
  3. Vancouver Canucks
  4. Buffalo Sabres
  5. New York Rangers
  6. Calgary Flames
  7. Seattle Kraken
  8. Winnipeg Jets
  9. San Jose Sharks
  10. Nashville Predators
  11. St. Louis Blues
  12. New Jersey Devils
  13. New York Islanders
  14. Columbus Blue Jackets
  15. St. Louis Blues
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Los Angeles Kings
  18. Washington Capitals
  19. Utah Mammoth
  20. Buffalo Sabres
  21. Philadelphia Flyers
  22. Pittsburgh Penguins
  23. Boston Bruins
  24. Vancouver Canucks
  25. Ottawa Senators
  26. New York Rangers
  27. San Jose Sharks
  28. Montreal Canadiens
  29. St. Louis Blues
  30. Calgary Flames
  31. Carolina Hurricanes
  32. Ottawa Senators

Where Can I Watch the 2026 NHL Draft?

There are a few different options for Maple Leafs (and other NHL) fans to watch tonight’s action.

ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports are all broadcasting the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. The second day of the draft will take place on Saturday, June 27th, and will include rounds 2-7 to complete the draft. To watch Day 2, fans can turn to the NHL Network, Sportsnet, and ESPN+.

What Draft Picks Do the Toronto Maple Leafs Have?

Heading into the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs own seven selections across the seven rounds of the draft. Here are their selections:

  • 1st round pick (1st overall)
  • 2nd round pick (60th overall)
  • 3rd round pick (69th overall)
  • 3rd round pick (85th overall)
  • 4th round pick (114th overall)
  • 5th round pick (158th overall)
  • 6th round pick (169th overall)

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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What Time is the NHL Draft? Date, Draft Order, Streaming Details & More

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