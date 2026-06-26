NHL Draft 2026: Where to Watch on TV & Streaming, Draft Order, & More

The 2026 NHL Draft is tonight, and the Toronto Maple Leafs hold the first overall draft pick. This is one of the most exciting days of the year for hockey fans.

With that in mind, here is everything that you need to know about the 2026 NHL Draft, including every draft pick the Maple Leafs have going into the event.

What Time is the Draft?

The NHL Draft will take place on June 26th, 2026, at 5:00 PM Mountain Time (7:00 PM Eastern Time).

This year’s draft is being held in Buffalo, New York.

What is the Draft Order?

Here is the full order for the entire first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Where Can I Watch the 2026 NHL Draft?

There are a few different options for Maple Leafs (and other NHL) fans to watch tonight’s action.

ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports are all broadcasting the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. The second day of the draft will take place on Saturday, June 27th, and will include rounds 2-7 to complete the draft. To watch Day 2, fans can turn to the NHL Network, Sportsnet, and ESPN+.

What Draft Picks Do the Toronto Maple Leafs Have?

Heading into the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs own seven selections across the seven rounds of the draft. Here are their selections:

1st round pick (1st overall)

2nd round pick (60th overall)

3rd round pick (69th overall)

3rd round pick (85th overall)

4th round pick (114th overall)

5th round pick (158th overall)

6th round pick (169th overall)

Who Will the Toronto Maple Leafs Select First Overall?

There are many mock drafts and rankings around, but what do they say about the first overall selection? Who should the Maple Leafs draft?