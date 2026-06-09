NHL Executive has Harsh Words for Potential Future Maple Leaf Gavin McKenna

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a big decision to make soon as they hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL entry draft. This is an excellent asset for general manager John Chayka to have at his disposal when it comes to retooling this team back into a Stanley Cup contender.

The choice at number one would appear to be straightforward for Toronto. Gavin McKenna is the overwhelming favorite to be the Maple Leafs selection as the projected top prospect of his class.

The vast majority of scouts and people around the game have had nothing but praise for McKenna. He has impressed the hockey world with his skill as a playmaking winger who can drive the offensive play. However, those opinions are not shared by everyone.

Anonymous NHL Executive Critiques McKenna

Via The Athletic, an anonymous NHL executive had harsh words when describing the future outlook of McKenna in the NHL: “He’s like Artemi Panarin. He’ll get his accolades, but he’ll also be on 3-4 teams and never make real noise in the playoffs.”

To be fair, this description is not entirely negative. If Panarin is the McKenna comp, that is not a bad player to be compared to. Panarin has made his mark as one of the top wingers in the league throughout his tenure. As a talented playmaker with elite vision and hockey IQ, the comparison makes sense.

With that said, the executive clearly did not frame this statement as a positive. He emphasized the fact that Panarin has bounced around across teams and failed to emulate his regular season play in the playoffs. The implication is that McKenna will not have a problem when it comes to producing, but he won’t be the type of player you win Stanley Cups with. This is of note for a Toronto team that has struggled to win in the postseason.

McKenna’s Ceiling is Too High for Toronto to Pass on

Whether or not Toronto management takes any stock in this executive’s assessment of McKenna, it likely does not change their opinion of him much. There is a reason virtually every notable mock draft has McKenna going to the Maple Leafs.

While there are other prospects Toronto could ponder with this pick, McKenna has shown that he is above the rest of the pack. He is a player with way too high of a ceiling for the Maple Leafs to pass on. While there are flaws in his game, his talent trumps these concerns.

This team’s biggest need is a top winger to play on Auston Matthews wing, following the departure of former running mate Mitch Marner last summer. Conveniently, McKenna has the potential to have a similar impact on Matthews’ game as Marner had. His passing ability would come in handy for setting up the elite shot that Matthews has in his arsenal.

Overall, this draft choice is not a decision that should be made harder than it needs to be for Chayka. Of all the difficult decisions he has to make this offseason, this should be the easiest one.