NHL Insider Reveals Worst Case Scenario For Maple Leafs Fans

Not only was the recently completed 2025-26 NHL season a complete nightmare for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, but they are also having to watch former Toronto star Mitch Marner reach the Conference Final with the Vegas Golden Knights.

As Leafs fans are well aware, the Mitch Marner era came to a close last offseason with the massive sign-and-trade with the Golden Knights, receiving Nicolas Roy in return. Ironically, Roy is now playing against Marner with the Colorado Avalanche, who acquired him from the Maple Leafs at the Trade Deadline.

Adding even more insult to injury is the fact that Marner leads all skaters in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 21 points in 15 games, having scored seven goals with 14 assists; he added another two assists in Sunday evening’s incredible comeback victory by the Golden Knights over the Avalanche. They are now a single win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Sid Peixeiro Reveals The Worst Case Scenario For The Toronto Maple Leafs And Their Fans

Leafs Nation hosts Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill were joined by Insider Sid Seixeiro, who said that the absolute worst case scenario for Maple Leafs fans right now would be that Marner wins the Stanley Cup in his first year outside of the organization, and that they may have to swallow their pride and root for the Montreal Canadiens if they ultimately represent the Eastern Conference in the Cup Final.

“I think if your’e a staunch Leafs fan, and a lot of people who listen to this show obviously are, Mitch Marner can’t win the Stanley Cup,” he said. “You can’t have that happen in your life. Montreal winning the Cup will cause you grief with Hab buddies you have, you’ll have to bite the bullet on that. Because the Marner storyline shadows it, like overshadows the entire Montreal win.”

“That is a story that cannot be unwritten, that is a story that people will throw – like, not winning a Cup since ’67 is not as bad as Marner winning a Cup in his first year out. It’s not close. That is a way bigger embarrassment. It is a complete indictment of the entire organization. So, Leaf fans, I hate to say this to you, but you’re going to become Habs fans for a week and a half to two weeks. I know you don’t want to.”

While he said there are nothing but bad options on the table, Leafs fans will have to hope that the one they’re faced with isn’t Marner winning the Stanley Cup.

“Everyone has to come to a realization,” he said. “There’s nothing but bad options. What is the best bad option if you’re a Leaf fan going forward? If Montreal wins, which again, I’m leaping here, I don’t respect Carolina’s game like that. I’m assuming Montreal is going to be in there. You cannot have Mitch bring the Cup back to York and Bremner in a convertible. You can’t.”

Mitch Marner Leads All Playoff Scorers

Marner, who scored at nearly a point-per-game pace in his first season with the Golden Knights, is scoring well above that average right now in the playoffs.

Having reached the Conference Final for the first time in his NHL career, Marner’s 21 points lead all NHL scorers so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.