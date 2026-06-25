NHL Insider Shuts Down Rumors Of Maple Leafs Chasing Western Captain

In recent weeks, new Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has made numerous changes to the franchise, including multiple acquisitions. Not only did he pick up goaltender Samuel Ersson and defenseman Emil Andrae from the Philadelphia Flyers, but he also acquired and signed defenseman Darren Raddysh from the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs were linked to Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas, who has run afoul of Toronto multiple times in his career across various stops in the NHL.

But according to the latest information from a top NHL Insider, that isn’t likely to happen.

Elliotte Friedman Shuts Down Rumors Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Landing Radko Gudas From The Ducks

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman on his latest “32 Thoughts” podcast, he doesn’t foresee Gudas landing with the Maple Leafs.

“By the way, there was some talk about Gudas in Toronto. I would love to see that,” he said. “Think of the content…. Radko Gudas in Toronto. But I don’t think that’s going to be happening.”

Gudas is a pending unrestricted free agent after having wrapped up his three-year, $12 million contract that he signed with the Ducks after departing the Florida Panthers in 2023.

Radko Gudas Has A Complicated History With The Maple Leafs

Gudas, who has played for multiple Eastern Conference Clubs during his NHL career, infamously delivered a questionable knee on knee hit to Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews on March 12, which resulted in Matthews suffering a season-ending injury.

Gudas was suspended for five games as a result.

Additionally, Maple Leafs fans won’t soon forget how Gudas celebrated right in the face of now-former Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll after an overtime goal from Nick Cousins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal, which eliminated them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.