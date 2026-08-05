Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Intriguing Defenseman to PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL’s most active teams this offseason. After disappointing in a major way during the 2025-26 season, they have added multiple new players to their roster this summer. Among the Maple Leafs’ new players are Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Brandon Duhaime, Nick Paul, and Teddy Blueger.

However, as busy as the Maple Leafs have been this offseason, it is fair to argue that they should not be done making moves just yet. They would be wise to bring in at least one player on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement ahead of training camp, and there are some interesting remaining free agents for them to consider.

Now, they are being viewed as a potential match for an intriguing unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman.

In a recent article for Editor in Leaf, Spencer Lazary urged the Maple Leafs to sign defenseman Nick Blankenburg to a PTO.

“Nick Blankenburg is an interesting option,” Lazary wrote. “Toronto could also use another right-shot defenceman. He isn’t the biggest player on the ice, but that has never stopped him from playing with an edge.”

With the Maple Leafs being in need of another right-shot defenseman, there would be no harm in them taking a look at Blankenburg on a PTO. This is especially so when noting that he is one of the top right-shot blueliners still available in free agency.

Nick Blankenburg’s Breakout 2025-26 Season Should Grab the Maple Leafs’ Attention

It is a bit surprising that Blankenburg is still a UFA at this point in the summer. The 28-year-old defenseman just had a career year during the 2025-26 season, and he would have the potential to be a solid pickup for a team needing blueline help. In 61 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, the 5-foot-9 defenseman recorded new career highs with eight goals, 16 assists, and 24 points.

With numbers like these, Blankenburg showed last season that he has the potential to provide solid offense from the point. Due to this, he is a defenseman whom the Maple Leafs should not be afraid to take a look at on a PTO. If he earned a contract for the season, he would give them another skilled puck-moving defenseman, which is never a bad thing.

Where Could Blankenburg Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If Signed?

If Blankenburg impressed during his PTO and landed a contract from the Maple Leafs, he would provide them with another option to consider for the right side of their bottom pairing. He would also give them a defenseman who could occasionally fill in on their second power play unit if ever needed.

However, Blankenburg could also be a useful extra defenseman for the Maple Leafs to have. NHL clubs can never have enough defensive depth, so it would make a lot of sense if they brought in Blankenburg on a PTO to see if there could be a fit.

It will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs add Blankenburg on a PTO from here.