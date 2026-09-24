Nick Paul Injury Creates New Question for Maple Leafs

Lost in the shuffle of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ split-squad sweep of the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night was the Nick Paul injury.

At the moment, there is no further update beyond what coach Jim Hiller said following the games. The Leafs’ bench boss reassured folks, stating that Paul’s ailment wasn’t serious. However, more information would be forthcoming later in the week.

Paul played just under five minutes against the Sens, and did not return to the bench after the first intermission. It seems that the move was a precautionary measure, but that’s unclear at this point.

But if the Nick Paul injury does turn out to be something serious, it could create a new question for the Maple Leafs. Namely, would will take over as the third-line center?

After Hiller readjusted his lines, Colton Sissons took over that role. And he would be a fine solution. The situation, however, could become an early test of Toronto’s depth. The good news is that Toronto was able to weather the storm on Wednesday night. Bear in mind it was just a preseason game.

And who knows how well the team can figure things out once the regular season begins?

Nick Paul Injury Would Be a Significant Loss for the Maple Leafs

The Nick Paul injury could be a bigger problem for the Maple Leafs than it initially appears.

Paul wasn’t brought to Toronto simply to fill out the bottom six. The Leafs acquired him from Tampa Bay because they needed another reliable, versatile forward who could handle the physical and defensive responsibilities that come with playing in the middle six. He also had consecutive 40-plus-point seasons before an injury- and illness-plagued 2025-26 campaign.

That versatility is particularly important for Toronto.

Jim Hiller had already talked about how Paul and Colton Sissons could be interchangeable at center, while also pointing to their forechecking ability, experience and defensive reliability. The coach even suggested the pair could switch positions depending on the situation.

Losing Paul would therefore remove more than one player from the lineup.

It would remove one of the pieces Toronto specifically acquired to make its third line work.

That’s why the Nick Paul injury deserves attention, even if Hiller is correct that it isn’t serious.

Colton Sissons Could Give Maple Leafs Some Breathing Room

The obvious answer is already sitting beside Paul on the depth chart.

After Paul left Wednesday’s game, Sissons moved into the center role, and he is probably the most natural replacement if Paul needs to miss time.

That is exactly why Toronto invested in Sissons this offseason.

The 32-year-old has played 756 NHL games and brings the defensive awareness, faceoff ability and physical presence that Toronto wants from its third line. He also has experience playing center and wing, giving Hiller another way to construct the lineup.

And that could make the Nick Paul injury somewhat easier for the Leafs to absorb.

Toronto completely revamped its bottom six over the summer, adding Sissons along with other veteran options such as Teddy Blueger and Brandon Duhaime. The organization essentially gave Hiller multiple ways to compensate for the loss of one player.

Would Toronto be better with Paul?

Absolutely.

But if he has to miss a few games, the Leafs at least have a legitimate third-line center waiting to take over.

That is exactly what depth is supposed to provide.