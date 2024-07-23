Former Maple Leafs Forward Heaps Praise on Mitch Marner

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly has heaped praise on Mitch Marner.

O’Reilly and Marner played together after the veteran forward was acquired by Toronto on February 17, 2023. Although O’Reilly only skated in 13 regular season games and 11 playoff games with the Maple Leafs, the forward was blown away by the skillset of Marner, who’s entering the final year of his six-year $65.4 million deal.

Along with being impressed with Marner’s skillset, O’Reilly heaped praise on Marner’s competitiveness.

“He brings so many things. He’s so competitive, but I think just how elusive he is. With the way he can create plays, and just being off balance, and being able to put these pucks in the right areas. Just such a competitor,” O’Reilly said to TSN’s Mark Masters. “Getting to play with him in the short time I did, it was just so fun. You see the way he sees the game, at such a unique level.”

It was high praise from O’Reilly who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The veteran forward knows what it takes to win and thinks Marner has the competive drive to lead a team to a championship.

However, despite the praise from O’Reilly, Marner has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason as he enters the final year of his deal.

Last season, Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games.

O’Reilly Tried to Get Marner to Nashville

It shouldn’t be a surprise that O’Reilly heaped praise on Marner as Toronto Star insider Nick Kypreos reported that O’Reilly pushed the Predators to trade for Marner.

“Prior to the Predators spending a whack of dough on free agents (Steven) Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei, eq-Leaf Ryan O’Reilly did his very best to convince GM Barry Trotz to make a push and trade for Mitch Marner,” Kypreos wrote in his article.

Ultimately, no trade was made, and instead, Nashville went out and signed Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault upfront and Brady Skjei on defense. The offseason moves have gotten plenty of praise from O’Reilly who believes Nashville is ready to compete for a Stanley Cup.

“July 1st, for myself, it was Christmas,” O’Reilly said. “Talking with the other guys it was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!’ guy after guy.”

Nashville currently has the 10th-best odds of winning the Stanley Cup.

O’Reilly Discusses Time Playing for Maple Leafs

O’Reilly is from Ontario and was traded to the Maple Leafs for the playoff run in 2023.

The veteran forward got to play for his hometown team and O’Reilly says playing for the Maple Leafs was special. But, it also came with plenty of media attention.

“It’s something so much more than just your average team. This is one of the faces of hockey being here, and even just playing this golf tournament and talking to everyone and the questions they ask about it. Wanting to know what you’re drinking in the room, what was for lunch, and just every little detail about it. You can tell it’s just something so much bigger; it’s the game of hockey in such a special way,” O’Reilly said.

After the playoff run, O’Reilly signed a four-year $18 million deal with Nashville.