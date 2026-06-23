Panthers Linked to Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Champion Veteran

The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be done making changes just yet.

The Maple Leafs have a new front office led by John Chayka as the general manager and former player Mats Sundin as the Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations. They’ve already put their imprint on things, acquiring Tampa Bay Lightning star Darren Raddysh via trade — and signing him to a eight-year deal — along with trading away former starting goalie Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers.

With the 2026 NHL Draft looming and the Leafs holding the No. 1 overall pick, more changes are expected as they continue to reshape the roster. As Shawn Sinclair of NHL Trade Rumors pitches in his “Three Potential Trade Destinations” for Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz, he writes that the Florida Panthers — Stolarz’ former team — could be a potential landing spot.

“Yes, the in-division trades have been more common these days, and the Panthers need a starting goalie for next season, and see Bobrovsky as too expensive at this point, based on his initial contract demands,” said Sinclair. “The only issue here is the fact the Panthers don’t have much for trade assets, but if they’re interested in Stolarz, will need to provide at least an NHL ready defenceman, and depth forward. Jesper Boqvist would be someone on the Leafs radar.”

Why Anthony Stolarz Makes Sense for Panthers

Stolarz notably won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers during the 2023-24 season as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup. The 6-foot-6 netminder posted a stellar 2.03 goals against average and a .925 save percent while going 16-7-2 in his 27 starts that season. His goals against average and save percentage was by far the best of any goalie that season, with Pyotr Kochetkov ranking second with a 2.33 GAA and Connor Hellebuyck ranking second in save percentage.

It was after that season that Stolarz inked a two-year, $5 million deal with the Leafs. After leading the league in save percentage (again) during the 2024-25 season with the Leafs and finishing fifth in the Vezina Trophy voting, Stolarz signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension with Toronto.

The only scenario where this becomes a possibility is if the Panthers are willing to entertain the thought of a post-Bobrovsky era given his reported contract desires. There are suggestions that the 37-year-old’s asking price is as high as $42 million across six or seven years, according to Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet.

Maple Leafs Are Interested in Sergei Bobrovsky

It’s also been reported that the Leafs are interested in Bobrovsky as a free agent on July 1, which would be a nice change of goalies for the two Eastern Conference squads.

“… but they may have to start considering who his potential replacement might be if his extremely high demand on an extension doesn’t come down,” said Kypreos. “There are some suggestions that his ask is as high as $42 million over six or seven years.”

As mentioned by Sinclair, Stolarz owns a 16-team no-trade clause, which limits his possible suitors. But it’s probably safe to assume the Panthers are not on that list, where Stolarz has won a Stanley Cup and enjoyed his best professional season.

When considering the Panthers just recently acquired All-Star left winger Brady Tkachuk, Florida appears primed to win its third Stanley Cup in four years, something that Stolarz would certainly welcome.

A lot of Stolarz’ future will hinge on where Bobrovsky lands, but if he leaves Florida, the Leafs could entertain the idea of trading their top remaining netminder to their Atlantic Division foes.