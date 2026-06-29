Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Red Wings Star UFA Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made some notable changes to their roster this offseason. They have traded Joseph Woll, Brandon Carlo, and Simon Benoit. They have also acquired Darren Raddysh and Emil Andrae and, most notably, landed Gavin McKenna with this year’s first-overall pick.

However, given how this past season went for the Maple Leafs, they should not be done making moves. Their forward group undoubtedly could use a big boost, and they are now being connected to one of the NHL’s top free agents because of it.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jonas Siegel urged the Maple Leafs to try to sign Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane if he hits the free agent market on July 1.

“Patrick Kane was among the 10 free agents I liked for the Leafs,” Siegel wrote. “He’d fill that top-six gig at right wing — though if he’s coming aboard it’s less likely, given the stylistic similarity, that McKenna plays with Matthews next season. That wouldn’t be the worst thing. It would allow McKenna to ease his way into the NHL and also get a chance to watch Kane, his idol, up close.”

With the Maple Leafs’ offense needing another star, it would make sense for them to bring in a future Hall of Famer like Kane. The veteran winger is still an impactful player at this stage in his career and could thrive on the Maple Leafs’ roster.

Kane Would Give the Maple Leafs Another Star to Work With

With the Maple Leafs looking to get back into the playoffs next season, it would be excellent if they signed Kane this summer. He would provide them with another star in their top six and could make some real magic playing on a line with Matthews. However, Kane could also thrive playing on their second line with John Tavares.

Kane would also give the Maple Leafs another star forward to work with on their power play due to his strong playmaking abilities. This would be very beneficial for the Maple Leafs as they look to get back to being a playoff club in the Eastern Conference.

Kane Would Give the Maple Leafs a Proven Winner

It is no secret that the Maple Leafs have had plenty of playoff disappointments during the Matthews era. Because of this, it would make a lot of sense for the Maple Leafs to bring in a three-time Stanley Cup champion like Kane. He could be exactly the kind of proven winner that helps the Maple Leafs get things back on track.

Kane’s mixture of high skill, experience, and playoff success makes him a fascinating option for the Maple Leafs to consider. If he is available for the taking on the free agent market once July 1 is here, Toronto should strongly consider making a push for him. However, there is also still a chance that Kane ends up staying put with the Red Wings, so time will tell if Toronto gets the opportunity to pursue him in free agency from here.