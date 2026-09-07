Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Former 44-Goal Scorer to PTO in Bold Move

With NHL training camps almost here, teams around the league are starting to sign players to professional tryout (PTO) agreements. The Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to do so, but it is fair to wonder if things could change on that front before the start of the season.

It would not hurt for the Maple Leafs to create more competition at their training camp by inviting a player or two to training camp on a PTO. They have some spots to compete for on their roster, and this is especially the case when it comes to their forward group.

Because of this, the Maple Leafs are now being urged to take a chance on the NHL’s most interesting free agent left with a PTO.

In a recent article for Daily Faceoff Toronto, Michael Mazzei urged the Maple Leafs to sign Patrik Laine to a PTO.

“There would definitely be risk that are attached to bringing Laine into the fold, even if it is just on a PTO,” Mazzeri wrote. “Even still, it is worth the gamble in part because of the fact that the one thing Laine does exceptionally well is his ability to put the puck in the back of the net.”

With the Maple Leafs needing another scorer, it could make sense for them to take a flier on Laine with a PTO. He is the top sniper still available in free agency, after all.

Looking at Laine’s 2026 Season

Last season was, unfortunately, a lost year for Laine. He was limited to only five games for the Montreal Canadiens due to injury, where he posted just one assist and a minus-3 rating.

Laine’s injury trouble is likely why he has yet to find a new home in free agency this offseason. There are naturally some concerns with his injury history, but he could still be worth taking a look at on a PTO for the Maple Leafs.

Laine’s Past Success Makes Him An Interesting PTO Target to Consider for Maple Leafs

While injury trouble has haunted Laine in recent seasons, his resume is still very impressive. He has scored at least 26 goals six times during his 10-year career and would have easily done so more if he stayed healthy more regularly. He also memorably scored a career-high 44 goals in 82 games for the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18.

Laine has also had some more recent success. In 52 games for the Canadiens in 2024-25, he posted 20 goals and 33 points. He also recorded 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022-23, so he has produced like a star not too many seasons ago.

With this, it would be intriguing to see a team like the Maple Leafs take a gamble on Laine with a PTO. He is still only 28 years old, so he could very well bounce back if he stays healthy and earns a contract for the season.