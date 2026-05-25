Peter Laviolette Linked to Potential Maple Leafs Coaching Gig

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams looking for a new head coach this offseason after their new John Chayka-led front office let go of former bench boss Craig Berube after a disappointing losing season.

There are a few different routes Toronto could go with this coaching hire. Various pundits have speculated that Chayka may opt to bring in a fresher face to lead the team as a change of pace compared to the previous Berube regime. With that said, Toronto wants to enact a quick turnaround when it comes to getting back into playoff contention. In that case, it may be wiser to bring on a more experienced option. Bruce Cassidy has been the name most frequently connected to the potential gig, but there are other options that the Maple Leafs may consider here.

Peter Laviolette Among Toronto Coaching Options

On the Nielson Show, insider Chris Johnston stated that he believes Peter Laviolette could be a candidate in play for this Toronto coaching position.

If Toronto is looking for experience, Laviolette would make sense as he checks that box. He has amassed 846 wins in the 1,594 regular season games he has coached spread across 23 seasons. His playoff resume is stout as well; having won a Stanley Cup during his time coaching the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Laviolette is not long removed from the game, having last coached the New York Rangers in the 2024-2025 season. He has previously expressed interest in the Maple Leafs coaching gig, calling it a “top job.”

There are pros to a possible Laviolette hire for Toronto. With that said, he is a coach who has bounced around between teams frequently. He might be a viable option in the short term. But if the Maple Leafs are looking for their long term guy; Laviolette might not be the answer.

Chayka Needs to Get this Coaching Hire Right

The Maple Leafs are at a crossroads right now. The organizational structure has massively shifted coming off of a surprise playoff miss that led to Toronto landing the first overall selection in the 2026 draft. And the franchise will continue to see drastic change with a new coach coming into the fold.

This will be one of the first big tests of the Chayka administration. Chayka has an opportunity to win over the Toronto fanbase with a successful hire that could get this team back on track towards being a playoff contender. He could also lose that faith if he flops on this pick and the Maple Leafs continue to sink in the standings.

The prospects of Gavin McKenna potentially joining this Toronto club next season are enticing and will make Chayka’s task at retooling this team easier. But, there is still a lot of work to do towards plugging the holes on this team.

With two years left on the Auston Matthews deal, Toronto needs to have a bounce back season in 2026-2027 and return to the playoffs. This group needs to show last season was a fluke and assert themselves as a Stanley Cup hopeful.

This coaching decision will play a big factor in how fast this retool process transpires in Toronto. It will be interesting to see what direction Chayka and his staff take on this front.