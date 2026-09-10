Potential Connor McDavid to Maple Leafs Scenario Revealed

Toronto Maple Leafs fans dreaming of a scenario where they see Connor McDavid suit up in the hockey capital will love hearing this.

Michael Augello is a well-known NHL reporter who covers the NHL for The Hockey News. He recently appeared on The Leafs Convo podcast where he discussed a scenario that would see the Edmonton Oilers star land in Toronto. McDavid is widely regarded as the best player in the NHL, with the 29-year-old already winning the Art Ross Trophy six times, the Ted Lindsay Award five times and the Hart Memorial Trophy three times.

McDavid is originally from the Toronto area. Augello said that McDavid wants to play for his hometown Maple Leafs.

“I will die on the hill that McDavid wants to play in Toronto,” said Augello. “I was told by another reporter, that’s just his theory & I won’t share his name, but you know, (we were) talking in the press box about McDavid. And he said, ‘McDavid wants to play in Toronto, it’s just a question what type of team the Leafs are’… If the Leafs are good, then their chances of getting McDavid are good because I think he would want to play in Toronto if they paid him. If they’re not good, there’s not a chance.”

Maple Leafs Revamp Roster After Down Year Last Season

The Maple Leafs were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, turning in the second-least amount of points in the Eastern Conference and breaking a playoff streak where they had advanced in nine consecutive seasons. That led to the Maple Leafs drafting the next great hockey star in Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Leafs clearly have talent with Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares still on the roster. They’ve revamped with an organizational overhaul that includes John Chayka as general manager and former franchise star Mats Sundin in an executive role.

They’ve already made major offseason additions such as Stanley Cup champion goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and rising star defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Connor McDavid’s Contract Expires in 2028

McDavid is accustomed to being on an annual Stanley Cup playoff contender. While the Oilers didn’t make significant damage last year, they were still in the playoffs and had the second-most points in their division. They were in the Stanley Cup Finals in back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025. It’s worth noting that they were eliminated in the first round last year.

The Oilers star is under contract through 2028 when he will have the chance to hit free agency at the age of 31. If the Oilers don’t start turning things around, that could lead to McDavid visiting the idea of joining the Leafs while still in the prime of his career. It would likely also be his last big-time pay day.

It’s worth noting that Matthews’ contract is also up in 2028.

If the Maple Leafs can start showing signs of progress and return to the playoffs over the next season or two, it could entice McDavid to want to join his hometown team. Leading the Maple Leafs to their first Stanley Cup since 1967 would be enough to secure his legacy, especially considering all of the heartbreak the franchise has been through.

Again, it’s worth noting this is just a scenario brought up by a reporter during a conversation. But it’s certainly a possibility if all things break right.