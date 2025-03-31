Maple Leafs Predicted to Bring Back Veteran Defenseman on $15 Million Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will likely look to bolster its blue line this offseason.

The website PuckPedia allows users to predict trades and signings. One user predicts the Maple Leafs will sign veteran defenseman Cody Ceci to a five-year, $15 million deal.

Ceci would be a solid third-pairing defenseman for Toronto and is in the final year of his four-year, $13 million deal. Although five years does seem like a lot, it does bring the AAV, so getting him for $3 million per season is a good deal.

Ceci played for the Maple Leafs in the 2019-20 season and had mixed results. However, since leaving Toronto, he has been a solid defenseman and currently plays a shutdown role with the Dallas Stars.

The 31-year-old is playing with Esa Lindell on the Stars’ second pairing after Dallas traded for him from the San Jose Sharks. This season, Ceci has recorded 4 goals and 18 assists for 22 points in 76 games.

Who Would Ceci Replace on Maple Leafs?

If Ceci does return to Toronto, he would likely fit in as a third-pairing defenseman.

The Maple Leafs have Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jake McCabe locked in for next season. So, Toronto only has one spot on the blue, and adding a veteran in Ceci makes sense.

The Maple Leafs do have Simon Benoit and Phillippe Myers under contract for next season. But, both have had mixed results, and their salary is easy to move on from, or make the seventh-defesneman.

Toronto has put an emphasis on the blue line as of late. This past off-season, the Maple Leafs signed Ekman-Larsson and Tanev and then traded for Carlo at the deadline.

“I just wanted to make sure that we had that type of profile and try to spread those (defense) minutes a bit more,” Treliving said of trading for Carlo on March 7… “But it’s just the profile of (Carlo). He’s big. He’s long. Great stick. He defends the blue paint really well. Excellent on the penalty kill. Tremendous character. In talking both to him and Donny today, he’s been a big part of the success that’s gone on in Boston. And they’ve had a lot of it.”

Despite all those additions, the Maple Leafs still could add another defenseman this offseason.

Maple Leafs Focused on Winning Division

Before Toronto turns to free agency, the focus is on the rest of the season and the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs currently lead the Atlantic Division, and winning the division is key for Toronto.

“It’s no secret what’s going on in the standings right now. All these points matter,” Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz said. “And we got three big games coming up against the two teams that are in the mix with us. So, those are definitely important games and important points on the line.”

The Maple Leafs have just eight games left in the season, and coach Craig Berube believes they need to flip the switch to start playing playoff hockey now.

“We stress it a lot,” Berube said. “I still think we can do a better job of it. You’re going to need to do a better job of it. It’s important. It’s a big deal. In playoffs and to win hockey games, tight games, you got to have the willingness to block shots.”

Toronto is 45-25-4 and three points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the division.