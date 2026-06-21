Radko Gudas Sends Blunt Message on Maple Leafs Interest

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in defenseman Radko Gudas and the veteran isn’t shying away from it.

NHL analyst Kevin Weekes reported that the Leafs and the Florida Panthers — Gudas’ former team — are among the squads interested in signing the 36-year-old free agent, with Gudas seeking a two-to-three year deal worth $3.5-to-$4 million per year.

“👀 Per sources, I’m told @AnaheimDucks Captain D Gudas is gaining interest in the marketplace,” said Weekes. “If him & Ducks can’t get a deal done, @FlaPanthers @MapleLeafs are among potential fits.He’s physical, experienced, playoff tested, on a 2-3Yr term between 3.5M-4M+AAV.”

In a recent interview with NHL correspondent Dave McCarthy, Gudas said he is “open to anything.”

“Checked in with pending UFA Radko Gudas as it relates to his interest in playing in Toronto if Maple Leafs express interest in the event he reaches free agency on July 1. He told me, ‘I am open to anything,'” said McCarthy.

Radko Gudas Ended Auston Matthews’ Season With Hit in March

Gudas has played 14 seasons in the NHL featuring stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, the Panthers and more recently the Anaheim Ducks. Gudas helped lead the Ducks to a playoff appearance — their first since 2017-18 — and a playoff series win.

As the captain of the Ducks, Gudas racked up two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 56 games. His presence is moreso found in the locker room and with his physicality, with Gudas delivering a controversial hit to Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, which ended his season in March. Gudas was suspended for five games as a result of the hit.

The Maple Leafs didn’t take too kindly to the hit on their star player and weren’t too happy about the light suspension.

“To see a player go down like that and be in as much pain as he was going off the ice, and a guy like (Gudas) who is a repeat offender of occasions like that, I don’t think it was enough,” Matthew Knies said. “I think the league could’ve done a little bit more seeing as our best player, our captain (is) not going to be with us for the rest of the year. That’s a big loss.”

Then head coach Craig Berube expressed frustration over the hit and lack of lengthy suspension. There were also questions about the lack of response from the Leafs on the ice in defending their captain after the hit.

“We lose our captain for the year. It doesn’t seem like enough for me,” Berube said back in March. “The guy doing it is a repeat offender. It just doesn’t seem like enough.”

Radko Gudas Known as One of Most Physical Players in NHL

At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gudas was also involved in two hits that left Pittsburgh Penguins star and Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby injured, which ended up sidelining him for much of the tournament and several weeks of the regular season.

Even at his advanced age, Gudas is still known as one of the biggest hitters in the NHL and is regarded by some as a dirty player. Since the 2005-06 season, Gudas ranks eighth in total hits (3,222). He has also ranked in the top 10 in penalty minutes on three separate occasions, more recently ranking fifth during the 2023-24 season.

With the Leafs overhauling their front office and roster, they could be looking to add some toughness to the unit. Toronto recently added Darren Raddysh in a sign-and-trade and traded goalie Joseph Woll. In addition to those moves, they could soon be looking to move longtime veteran Morgan Rielly.

While Gudas may not have the best reputation with Toronto’s locker room, the Leafs would surely rather have a player of his stature rather than go against him. It’ll be interesting to see how free agency plays out, but Gudas is certainly open to the idea of playing for the Leafs.