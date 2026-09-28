Report: Maple Leafs In “Deep” Talks To Acquire Russian Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made significant changes to their roster and coaching staff under general manager John Chayka, who took over for the fired Brad Treliving.

It’s going to be one of the more intriguing storylines this season to see whether the multiple moves made by Chayka will result in Toronto making the playoffs after they missed for the first time in a decade.

But does Chayka have another move up his sleeve on the eve of the regular season? According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, that’s a distinct possibility.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Reportedly In “Deep” Talks On Blue Jackets Forward Kirill Marchenko

According to a new report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are having serious discussions with the Columbus Blue Jackets regarding pending UFA forward Kirill Marchenko, who sounded anything but committed to remaining in Columbus long-term.

“There is word this afternoon the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs are deep in discussions on a trade involving Kirill Marchenko. More to come…” Friedman reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Marchenko is entering the final year of his contract with a $3,850,000 cap hit.

Kirill Marchenko Has Played His Entire NHL Career In Columbus

The Blue Jackets selected Marchenko with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He started his North American career with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League and put up 19 points in 16 games before receiving his first NHL call-up in December 2022.

Marchenko scored his first NHL goal in his fourth game and later became the first rookie that season to record a hat trick. He finished his first NHL season with 21 goals, setting a new Blue Jackets rookie record. He scored another natural hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres in December 2023 before signing a three-year, $11.55 million contract with Columbus in July 2024.

Marchenko had his best NHL season in 2024-25, recording 31 goals and 43 assists for 74 points. He followed that up with 67 points in 76 games last season, scoring 27 goals and adding 40 assists.

So far in his NHL career, he has 102 goals and 106 assists in 292 games played.