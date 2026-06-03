Report: Maple Leafs Have Interviewed Former Oilers Coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs coaching search continues as the club keeps searching the market for their future guy to take over the helm as bench boss.

The Maple Leafs have been connected to a plethora of big names throughout this process as general manager John Chayka keeps his options open regarding this position. Some of the players involved include Peter Laviolette, Derek Lalonde and Patrick Roy.

Another name that has been heavily linked to the potential gig is former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft as Toronto is reportedly interested in his services.

Toronto Has Interviewed Jay Woodcroft

Via insider Frank Seravalli on Oilers Now, the Maple Leafs have recently conducted a head coach interview with Woodcroft last week as the two parties engaged in a zoom call.

This could be a happy medium with respects to what the Maple Leafs are looking for with their new hire. Woodcroft has experience, having been around the game in both head coach and assistant roles for two decades. He is also a younger candidate than most on the table, meaning he could provide that fresh leadership the team needs.

Woodcroft most recently served as the Anaheim Ducks assistant coach under Joel Quenneville this past season. He was last head coach in the NHL from 2022-2024 during his time with the Oilers.

The Maple Leafs are not the only team that has been linked to Woodcroft this summer as plenty of other teams are in need of a new coach. The Los Angeles Kings are another squad that has been known to have ties to Woodcroft due to his previous connection with their GM Ken Holland.

Woodcroft is an Intriguing Option for Toronto

Woodcroft may not be number one on the list when it comes to the running order of Maple Leafs coaching candidates. But, he is an intriguing one for them to consider.

One of the Maple Leafs biggest problems of late has been getting the best out of their core elite players. Auston Matthews in particular struggled to produce his usual elite offensive output under their previous coach, Craig Berube. Berube’s defensive-minded system did not complement Matthews’ game as he put up the lowest totals of his career this season.

Looking at Woodcroft’s past history, his coaching style has been able to complement the star players he has worked with. Connor McDavid recorded the best numbers of his tenure while Woodcroft was in Edmonton. Compared to Berube, he is a more offensive-minded coach. He could be the coach Matthews needs to get his game back on track.

If the Maple Leafs wish to implement the most efficient retool possible, they need Matthews to return to his prime playing form. This team will go as far as their leader takes them. Making Matthews happy has to be a priority for this new Toronto front office. As their star player only has two years remaining on his deal, this next coach will play a big role in determining whether Matthews decides to extend in Toronto when the time comes.