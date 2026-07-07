Report: Maple Leafs Could Still Make Another Major Move

It’s been a summer of change so far for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have made monumental transactions in both their executive offices as well as on the ice.

New general manager John Chayka, who replaced Brad Treliving, has already made his mark on the Maple Leafs with multiple new additions, along with a series of subtractions via trade.

But despite the numerous new additions to the club on the ice through trade, free agency, and the 2026 NHL Draft, one NHL Insider believes that there could still be some fireworks left for Maple Leafs fans to enjoy.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman Believes The Toronto Maple Leafs Could Still Make Another Major Move

During his recent “32 Thoughts” podcast, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman speculated that the Maple Leafs were still looking to add a “difference maker” to their lineup despite having already made numerous additions.

”I think Toronto is still hopeful to add another difference maker. Now it may not be now, it may be later, but I think that’s what they’re considering,” he said during Monday’s edition of 32 Thoughts The Podcast. “ They didn’t give up any of their futures really, and I think that they have even restocked some. I think they kinda looked at it as we kept that powder dry to stay alive in any opportunities that might arise.”

Meanwhile, Friedman also talked about the chances of Morgan Rielly, who has been heavily embroiled in trade rumors, remaining with the club despite having been on the block for some time now.

“ I said that there’s a chance they keep him. I don’t know if that made everybody involved happy. There was some reporting after that he would like to move on. I don’t know if that’s true or not. I know it’s out there,” Friedman said. “ I just heard that Toronto told people they’re not paying a big price to move him. If it’s something they consider too much of a sweetener, they won’t do it. And I think one thing that hurt them, as we talked about with San Jose, is that San Jose with a choice seemed to prefer [Darnell] Nurse over Rielly.”

Elliotte Friedman Has Linked The Maple Leafs To UFA Forward Claude Giroux

Speaking of additions, Friedman linked the Maple Leafs to UFA forward Claude Giroux, who played the bulk of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers before having spent the last four seasons as a member of the provincial rival Ottawa Senators.

”There were reports on Friday that he was going to Philadelphia. I couldn’t confirm that; I did ask,” Friedman said on Giroux. “Edmonton was in there. Toronto was definitely in there; I think actually Toronto might have bid the most money. Another team that was in this thinks – and again, this person could be wrong, this was their impression – they think that Giroux is seeing if anybody can really change his mind. They think he wants to go to Philadelphia, and he’s waiting to see if anybody can really change his mind.”