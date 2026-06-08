Report: Toronto Shopping Their Goaltenders

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams of the offseason this summer as they look to load up under new management in hopes of a bounce-back campaign next season. Toronto is now a new-look organization following turnover throughout the franchise after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade this past year.

The roster will likely look quite different next season with a crowded trade block of players that are open for business. General manager John Chayka seems open to discussing the market on virtually every piece of his operation when it comes to assessing options towards retooling this team.

Toronto Exploring Goaltender Trade Market

One position in Toronto that is expected to change ahead of next year is in net. The Maple Leafs have an abundance of netminders as a squad that ran a three man rotation in goal last season. Insider David Pagnotta stated on the Fourth Period that he believes Chayka will test the trade market to see what he could acquire for these pieces.

Anthony Stolarz, Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby are the goaltenders in question here. Toronto does not need to keep all three of these goalies; it makes sense for them to gouge the market and potentially acquire assets from at least one of them to bolster the rest of their lineup. For teams lacking goaltending power in their arsenal, the Maple Leafs would be an attractive team to deal with.

In terms of who is most likely to go; they all bring different tools to the table. Toronto would probably wish to move the one they could get the most value out of. Neither had particularly impressive seasons on a team that struggled defensively, leaving them out to dry in most games. But they all viable options as goaltenders that have shown they can play at the NHL level.

Stolarz has the most experience, although he recorded the worst numbers of the three this year. Woll has the most potential; plus at 27 years old, he is of ripe age for teams to consider. Hildeby is the least proven of the lot, but he did perform the best of the bunch this season.

Toronto will be Busy this Summer

Toronto should be busy this summer when it comes to making deals via trade in efforts to improve a lineup plugged with holes at the moment. Chayka has work to do ahead of him with regards to strengthening this team back into a playoff contender.

The Maple Leafs cannot afford to sit on their hands and be conservative over the offseason. The onus is on this new front office making this a respected destination for players and rebuild the Toronto culture into a winner after years of disappointment.

The foundation is there with a talented core in place to build around. Increasing depth has to be a priority for Toronto if this team wishes to take the next step towards becoming a competitive group again.