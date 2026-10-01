Maple Leafs Reportedly Tried to Flip 11-Year NHLer After Being Acquired

The Toronto Maple Leafs were disappointed with their output in 2025/26, and after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team made it their mission to turn things around over the summer.

Whether it was changes to the roster, the coaching staff or the front office, the team enter the 2026/27 season revitalized, and with a roster that looks very different, this team could be genuine post-season contenders, even in the loaded Atlantic Division. Ahead of the regular season, the team made a blockbuster deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and now, it’s been revealed the team have already tried to flip a key piece of that trade.

Maple Leafs Attempting to Trade Miles Wood

The biggest pieces of that blockbuster deal were Matthew Knies heading to Columbus with star winger Kirill Marchenko arriving in Toronto, with both teams seemingly accomplishing their goal in the trade. Alongside those two, players such as Steven Lorentz, Elvis Merzlikins and Miles Wood were all moved in the trade, with both teams having to work hard to get the salary to matchup.

The latter is perhaps the most intriguing secondary piece of the trade, as Wood has proven that with his speed and physicality, he can be a solid piece in the bottom-six. However, on the newest edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman has revealed that after being acquired, the Maple Leafs were working hard in an attempt to flip Wood for additional assets, perhaps a late-round draft pick.

“I think they were trying to flip Miles Wood also that day,” said Friedman.

Can Miles Wood Play a Role for the Maple Leafs?

Last season, Wood was hampered by an injury in Columbus that limited him to just 54 games, but in his best season with the New Jersey Devils, Wood showed how effective he can be, with career highs of 13 goals and 27 points.

Now though, Wood is simply looking to readjust following the injury, and given how crowded the Maple Leafs bottom-six is, it’s unclear what his role with the team will be, which makes sense why GM John Chayka was looking to move him out when the deal for Marchenko went through. What that means is that the Leafs are likely still looking to make a move happen with Wood, but given that he was placed on and passed through waivers this past week, it’s unclear if they can make something happen.

Ultimately, if the team choose to play Wood, there’s a role for him in Toronto where he brings his speed to the bottom-six, but given the speculation around his future, the expectation around the NHL is that he could still get moved at some point in the next few weeks.