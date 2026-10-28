Gavin McKenna Earns Major Maple Leafs Promotion

For the first time since 2016, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery earlier this spring and used the pick on Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna, who was regarded as the consensus first overall selection.

And while there have been some natural growing pains, as is the case with most first-year NHL players, McKenna’s talent has been evident.

And because of some recent injuries, McKenna is earning a major promotion for Wednesday’s contest against the Seattle Kraken.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Moving Rookie Gavin McKenna To The First Line

For Wednesday’s contest against the Seattle Kraken, McKenna has been placed on Toronto’s top line alongside captain Auston Matthews and forward Jack Roslovic, something that he wants to make the most of.