Toronto Maple Leafs Roster & Starting Lineup After Kirill Marchenko Blockbuster

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a blockbuster trade, bringing in star winger Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This was a stunning move made by the Maple Leafs right before the start of their regular season. This is especially so when noting that they dealt young winger Matthew Knies to the Blue Jackets as part of the trade.

The Maple Leafs also added two other new players in Miles Wood and Elvis Merzlikins, while also giving up Emil Andrae and Steven Lorentz.

With this, the Maple Leafs’ roster is certainly looking different than it did over the week. Because of this, let’s look at Toronto’s projected lineup after acquiring Marchenko.

Maple Leafs’ Roster & Starting Lineup After Kirill Marchenko Blockbuster

Here is a look at what Toronto’s projected lineup could be now that they have brought in Marchenko from the Blue Jackets.

Maple Leafs Forwards

Jack Roslovic – Auston Matthews – Kirill Marchenko

Gavin McKenna – John Tavares – William Nylander

Easton Cowan – Nick Paul – Colton Sissons

Brandon Duhaime – Teddy Blueger – Zack MacEwen

Maple Leafs Defensemen

Morgan Rielly – Darren Raddysh

Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Troy Stecher

Maple Leafs Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky – Anthony Stolarz

With the Maple Leafs paying such a high price for Marchenko, it would not be surprising if he ends up playing on their first line with Matthews. Yet, even if Toronto tries Marchenko on their second line, he should provide their top six with a significant boost due to his high offensive skill.

What About Wood & Merzlikins?

After clearing waivers earlier this week, Wood could start the season in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. However, given his high energy style of play and grit, it would also make sense if the Maple Leafs have him on their NHL roster this season as a potential bottom-six or depth forward.

As for Merzlikins, he is currently sidelined due to injury and is considered to be out indefinitely. The Maple Leafs brought him in solely to make this trade work financially, and he is unlikely to challenge Stolarz for Toronto’s backup role once healthy.

Ultimately, Marchenko is the big prize of Toronto’s newcomers, and he should have a significant role in their lineup because of it.