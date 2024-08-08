Analyst Mentions Maple Leafs Fan-Favorite Forward as Potential Trade Candidate

NHL analyst Jesse Courville-Lynch of The Hockey Writers believes the Toronto Maple Leafs may look to trade fan-favorite forward Ryan Reaves.

Reaves signed a three-year $4.05 million deal with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2023, to add some much-needed size and grit to the lineup. Reaves is one of the best enforcers in the NHL and he played an effective role in his first season with Toronto as he fought when he needed to give the team a spark.

However, after just one year into his deal, Courville-Lynch believes Reaves could be a trade candidate.

“While Reaves is someone the team can use when they need some physical play, it’s safe to assume he signed with the Maple Leafs because he wanted to play and help contribute toward their goal of winning a Stanley Cup. With Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann breaking out in a big way last season, it pushed Reaves further down the depth chart. Nick Abruzzese, Alex Steeves, and even Nick Robertson will all be looking to take a spot away from Reaves this season out of training camp, and with the way things are trending, I would bank on Reaves being the odd man out and the team’s front office exploring a trade,” Courville-Lynch wrote.

Reaves did fall out of favor in the playoffs as he was a healthy scratch in two games and only played over 10 minutes in one of the five games he played in.

Last season with the Maple Leafs, Reaves recorded 4 goals and 2 assists for 6 points in 49 games.

Analyst Mentions 3 Teams That Could be Interested in Reaves

Reaves has two years left on his deal and makes just over $1 million per season, so it shouldn’t be a hard contract to move.

If the Maple Leafs do trade Reaves, Courville-Lynch believes the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Calgary Flames would all have interest in him.

“With that said, there are a few teams who have the money available to bring Reaves in and give him a slightly increased role. The San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Calgary Flames all come to mind as clubs who could use Reaves in some capacity, but there haven’t been any rumblings of a trade up until this point. At the end of the day, Reaves will have to come to training camp and earn a spot, or he may have another tough season ahead of him,” Courville-Lynch wrote.

Reaves is a fan-favorite and a good locker room guy so he would be a welcomed addition to several NHL teams if Toronto does look to trade him.

Maple Leafs Player Heaps Praise on Reaves

Reaves has been in the NHL since the 2010-11 season and is a favorite of fans and players as he sticks up for his teammates when needed.

Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews had heaped praise on Reaves throughout the season.

“He’s just an animal, honestly, he’s a beast,” Matthews said to The Hockey News of Reaves. “I think it’s moments like those where you really realize how important he is to the team and what he brings on the ice as well as off the ice. So I thought, like I said, a couple games ago or last week, I mean, he’s been playing some incredible hockey for us as a late and peaking at a really good time. So it’s been great to see.”

Despite being liked by his teammates and being a fan favorite, Reaves could be on the trade block.